Brett Rypien, Boise State Defeat Oregon 38-28 in Las Vegas Bowl

The No. 25 Boise State Broncos dominated the Oregon Ducks in nearly all facets Saturday to win the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl 38-28 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Boise State out-gained Oregon 481-285, won the time of possession battle by more than 13 minutes and had 28 first downs in the game compared to 14 for the Ducks.

Oregon didn't run a single play in Boise State territory during the first half, and the only thing that kept the Ducks in it was a pair of long return touchdowns on defense in the final minute of the second quarter.

Offensively, Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien had a strong day with 362 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was the main beneficiary, as he made 10 receptions for 221 yards and one score.

The Ducks couldn't get anything going on offense, as evidenced by quarterback Justin Herbert's stat line of 233 passing yards, two touchdowns and two picks.



By virtue of Saturday's win, Boise State finished the season with an 11-3 mark. Oregon fell to 7-6 by losing its first game under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

