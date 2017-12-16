La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 16 Matches

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Valencia's recent La Liga struggles continued in Week 16, as Los Che lost away to Eibar on Saturday.

After their hot start, Valencia have now lost two of their last three matches, and leaders Barcelona can increase the gap between the two sides to eight points with a win against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid passed Valencia in the standings thanks to a 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves, courtesy of Fernando Torres, while Real were not in action, due to their appearance at the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

Here are Saturday's results:

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Sociedad

Eibar 2-1 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Alaves

The teams and their point totals (the full table can be found at WhoScored.com):

Barcelona, 39

Atletico, 36

Valencia, 34

Real Madrid, 31

Sevilla, 29

Villarreal, 21

Eibar, 21

Getafe, 20

Girona, 20

Real Sociedad, 20

Leganes, 20

Celta Vigo, 18

Real Betis, 18

Athletic, 18

Levante, 17

Espanyol, 16

Deportivo La Coruna, 15

Deportivo Alaves, 12

Malaga, 11

Las Palmas, 10

In-form Eibar were always going to prove tricky opposition for Los Che, and the Basques notched their fourth win in five La Liga contests thanks to a late goal from Joan Jordan.

Takashi Inui had given Eibar the lead early in the second half, and Santi Mina's equaliser after 57 minutes led to a nervy finale. Los Che ran into countless bookings as they struggled to contain their opponents, and they still ended up conceding a late winner.

Per sportswriter David Cartlidge, a lack of depth has been the main issue plaguing Valencia:

For 74 minutes, it appeared Atletico would also drop points on Saturday, as the Rojiblancos once again came out flat in a match they were expected to dominate. Fortunately for manager Diego Simeone, Torres came through after 74 minutes, giving his side a much-needed second win in a row.

Sportswriter Andy West couldn't believe it:

The 33-year-old hadn't scored a goal in La Liga all season long and only found the net once previously in a club friendly in summer.

Despite their poor start to the campaign, Atletico now find themselves in second place, three points behind Barcelona―who still have a match in hand. Real Madrid also have a match in hand and currently sit five points behind their local rivals.

Elsewhere, fans anticipating a classic Basque derby were left wanting, per sportswriter Kiyan Sobhani:

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad frequently serve up some of the best derby matches in Spain but have struggled for form of late, and it showed on Saturday. The scoreless draw did neither team any good, and at this point, both seem likely to miss out on a top-four finish.