Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Can't Leave California for 25 Days Due to Legal Matter

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 16, 2017

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 111-95. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has provided additional details about the legal situation that prevented him from playing in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Per Bill Oram of the Southern California News Group, Caldwell-Pope said Saturday he can't leave the state of California for 25 days. He will be in the lineup for the Lakers' next game on Monday against the Golden State Warriors

His attorney, Jeffrey Lance Abood, told ESPN on Friday that Caldwell-Pope pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of allowing someone to operate his vehicle under the influence. The incident took place during his time with the Detroit Pistons last season.

Abood also said the court modified Caldwell-Pope's sentence and will release him from probation early "so long as he completes an intensive program over the next 25 days."

Caldwell-Pope was arrested on March 29 on suspicion of drunken driving hours after a Pistons game against the Miami Heat. 

In May, Caldwell-Pope pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of allowing a person to drive his vehicle while under the influence. The NBA suspended him for the first two games of the 2017-18 season stemming from his arrest.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Pistons, Caldwell-Pope signed a one-year contract with the Lakers over the summer. The 24-year-old is averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 24 games this season.  

