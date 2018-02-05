Donovan Mitchell Likely to Replace Injured Aaron Gordon in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

John Raoux/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will miss Monday's game against the Miami Heat with a strained left hip flexor and has also withdrawn from the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to replace Gordon in the dunk contest.

Gordon has been one of few bright spots for the Magic, who have struggled to find their footing this season. The 22-year-old is averaging career highs of 18.4 points, 2.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. But since opening the season 8-4, Orlando has fallen apart. It has just four wins in its last 25 games.

Gordon has been a stable presence in the Magic lineup, sitting out just six games over the previous two seasons since he missed 35 games as a rookie in 2014-15. Gordon gave the Magic a scare Dec. 15 when he suffered a calf injury against the Portland Trail Blazers that caused him to miss five games.

Orlando head coach Frank Vogel will likely go with Marreese Speights and Bismack Biyombo at power forward until Gordon returns.