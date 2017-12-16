Aaron Gordon Suffers Calf Injury, Ruled Out vs. Pistons

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon was ruled out with a calf injury for Sunday's road game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

John Denton of the Magic's official website provided the update Saturday and noted Gordon's return "will depend on how he responds to treatment."

The 22-year-old University of Arizona product returned to the lineup Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing two games with a concussion. He played 25 minutes in the 95-88 loss before he was forced back to the sideline with the latest ailment.

"I was really proud of our guys' fight and their heart and energy that they played with," head coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "... We lost Aaron midway through, and like I said, we're banged up, and guys are just fighting and playing with heart."

Gordon joined fellow power forward Jonathan Isaac, small forward Evan Fournier and shooting guards Terrence Ross and Arron Afflalo as key Orlando contributors with injuries.

The fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft has played well when healthy. He's averaged 18.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range across 26 appearances.

Marreese Speights and Bismack Biyombo should play more as part of the frontcourt rotation with Gordon out. Isaac could also take on a prominent role alongside center Nikola Vucevic if he returns from his sprained ankle before Gordon is healthy.