EPL Results: Saturday's Week 18 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Manchester City produced another statement win during Saturday's Premier League action, beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in Week 18.

The win stretched their advantage at the top of the standings to 14 points, although Manchester United will play West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Chelsea narrowly beat Southampton, and Huddersfield Town cruised to a win against Watford. Here's a look at the full results from Saturday:

Leicester 0-3 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United

Brighton 0-0 Burnley

Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

Watford 1-4 Huddersfield

Stoke 0-3 West Ham

City 4-1 Spurs

Table (Team, Points)

Manchester City, 52

Manchester United, 38

Chelsea, 38

Arsenal, 33

Burnley, 32

Liverpool, 31

Spurs, 31

Leicester, 26

Watford, 22

Everton, 22

Huddersfield, 21

Southampton, 18

Brighton, 18

Crystal Palace, 17

West Ham, 17

Bournemouth, 16

Stoke, 16

Newcastle, 15

WBA, 14

Swansea, 12

Recap

City's winning streak continued on Saturday as manager Pep Guardiola's troops put together another dominant showing, scoring four goals against Tottenham's vaunted defence.

Kevin De Bruyne was once again at the heart of things, scoring the second goal to put the match out of reach. Rory Smith of the New York Times commented on his great performance:

Raheem Sterling added two late goals after Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring early, while Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty. Christian Eriksen scored Spurs' goal.

Tottenham's main London rivals both won on Saturday to grab some momentum in the race for the top four. At the Emirates Stadium, a single goal from Mesut Ozil was enough to see off Newcastle, despite some late pressure from the Magpies.

Ozil found the net with a stunning volley in the first half, drawing this comment from the Daily Mirror's John Cross:

Out west at Stamford Bridge, Marcos Alonso's goal guided Chelsea past Southampton and into a share of second place ahead of United's game on Sunday.

Burnley lost ground in the race for the top four, slumping to a scoreless draw at Brighton, and Huddersfield put on a show at Watford while netting four times.

Crystal Palace's shock win at Leicester saw the Eagles move out of the relegation zone. Palace are now unbeaten in seven straight Premier League contests.