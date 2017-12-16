Le'Veon Bell, Tom Brady Lead Final 2018 NFL Pro Bowl Fan Vote Results

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell led all vote-getters in the Pro Bowl's fan vote.

NFL.com revealed on Saturday that Bell received 855,539 votes. He was followed by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (833,481), Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (832,446), injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (829,174) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (743,355).

The full 2018 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Tuesday based on a combination of fan, player and coach voting.

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the NFL revealed that Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (693,697 votes), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (651,592 votes), Rams quarterback Jared Goff (571,656 votes), Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (551,058 votes) and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (544,068 votes) rounded out the top 10 vote-getters.

Bell entered the season as a two-time Pro Bowler and is enjoying another strong season for the AFC-leading Steelers.

The 25-year-old leads the NFL in rushes (283) and yards on the ground (1,105). He also has seven rushing touchdowns and 75 receptions for 579 yards and two receiving scores.

Brady is in the mix for his third career MVP award and will be a 13-time Pro Bowler.

The 40-year-old is completing 67.4 percent of his passes for a league-best 3,865 yards, as well as 27 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Wentz is the leading vote-getter among NFC players, as the second-year signal-caller has thrown for 3,296 yards, a league-leading 33 touchdowns and seven picks for the 11-2 Eagles.

He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in last week's win over the Rams, however, and will be unable to play in his first career Pro Bowl.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.