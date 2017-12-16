LeBron James Discusses Conversation with Lonzo Ball, Picking All-Star Teams

When asked about the new All-Star format Saturday, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James brought up his much-talked-about conversation with Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.         

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, James said he is fine keeping the All-Star draft under wraps: "Some things could be held private, like my conversation with Lonzo. Everything doesn't need to be said and people find out. There should be some type of privacy. So I'm OK with it."

After Cleveland's 121-112 win over the Lakers on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena, an on-court microphone picked up James' words to Ball, per Vardon: "Find your zone and just stay [expletive] locked in. The media is going to ask you what I told you right now. Tell them nothing. Just be aggressive every single day. It's white noise to you. That's all it is. All right? Let's go."

         

