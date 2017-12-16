Anthony Barr Doesn't Think Hate Mail Since Aaron Rodgers Hit Will Stop

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr further commented Friday on hate mail he has received since his Week 6 hit on Aaron Rodgers resulted in the Green Bay Packers quarterback breaking his collarbone.

Regarding the hate mail, Barr said, "I don't feel it's going to stop, so it kind of is what it is," according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Barr said he has received numerous hate messages online and even received a card in the mail this month, in which the sender expressed hope Barr breaks his neck.

Barr opened Twitter and mentioned a notification he received, saying, "I actually just got one right here. It says, 'I hope you tear your ACL.'"

Barr explained it is difficult to avoid all of the vitriol sent in his direction: "I don't usually read them. I just skim over them. I just happened to open [Twitter notifications] up and [the one Friday about the torn ACL] was the first one that popped up. Sometimes you can't ignore it. That one was right there."

Rodgers landed on injured reserve, but he will make his return Sunday and start for the 7-6 Packers against the Carolina Panthers in an effort to keep Green Bay's postseason hopes alive.

The Packers and Vikings will face off in Week 16 in what could be a huge game for both teams. Minnesota currently leads Green Bay by three games in the NFC North, but if the Packers win and the Vikings lose in Week 15, the division will suddenly be in play.

Barr and the Vikes can clinch the division and a playoff spot with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.