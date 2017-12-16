Anthony Barr Doesn't Think Hate Mail Since Aaron Rodgers Hit Will Stop

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2017

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr further commented Friday on hate mail he has received since his Week 6 hit on Aaron Rodgers resulted in the Green Bay Packers quarterback breaking his collarbone.

Regarding the hate mail, Barr said, "I don't feel it's going to stop, so it kind of is what it is," according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Barr said he has received numerous hate messages online and even received a card in the mail this month, in which the sender expressed hope Barr breaks his neck.

Barr opened Twitter and mentioned a notification he received, saying, "I actually just got one right here. It says, 'I hope you tear your ACL.'"

Barr explained it is difficult to avoid all of the vitriol sent in his direction: "I don't usually read them. I just skim over them. I just happened to open [Twitter notifications] up and [the one Friday about the torn ACL] was the first one that popped up. Sometimes you can't ignore it. That one was right there."

Rodgers landed on injured reserve, but he will make his return Sunday and start for the 7-6 Packers against the Carolina Panthers in an effort to keep Green Bay's postseason hopes alive.

The Packers and Vikings will face off in Week 16 in what could be a huge game for both teams. Minnesota currently leads Green Bay by three games in the NFC North, but if the Packers win and the Vikings lose in Week 15, the division will suddenly be in play.

Barr and the Vikes can clinch the division and a playoff spot with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reggie Bush Announces Retirement

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    AP Plans to Return After Neck Surgery

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Vikes Put Blake Bell on IR, Promote Kyle Carter

    Daily Norseman
    via Daily Norseman
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers' Investigating Owner for Workplace Misconduct

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report