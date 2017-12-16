Gerald McCoy Ruled Out vs. Falcons with Bicep Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said Saturday that defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium, according to Trevor Sikkema of Pewter Report.

McCoy exited during the first quarter of Tampa's 24-21 loss to the Detroit Lions last week because of a bicep injury.

The 29-year-old McCoy has registered 40 combined tackles and 5.0 sacks this season for a Bucs team that is struggling to the tune of a 4-9 record.

Tampa selected the Oklahoma product with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, and he has developed into one of the league's premier defensive tackles.

McCoy has been a Pro Bowler for five consecutive seasons (2012-2016), and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2013, when he racked up a career-high 9.5 sacks.

This season, the Bucs rank last in the NFL with just 17 sacks, and McCoy is the team's leading sack artist.

With McCoy out Monday, Clinton McDonald, Sealver Siliga and Will Clarke are candidates to start alongside Chris Baker.