Gerald McCoy Ruled Out vs. Falcons with Bicep Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said Saturday that defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium, according to Trevor Sikkema of Pewter Report.      

McCoy exited during the first quarter of Tampa's 24-21 loss to the Detroit Lions last week because of a bicep injury.

The 29-year-old McCoy has registered 40 combined tackles and 5.0 sacks this season for a Bucs team that is struggling to the tune of a 4-9 record.

Tampa selected the Oklahoma product with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, and he has developed into one of the league's premier defensive tackles.

McCoy has been a Pro Bowler for five consecutive seasons (2012-2016), and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2013, when he racked up a career-high 9.5 sacks.

This season, the Bucs rank last in the NFL with just 17 sacks, and McCoy is the team's leading sack artist.

With McCoy out Monday, Clinton McDonald, Sealver Siliga and Will Clarke are candidates to start alongside Chris Baker.

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reggie Bush Announces Retirement

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    AP Plans to Return After Neck Surgery

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers' Investigating Owner for Workplace Misconduct

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Siemian (Shoulder) Placed on Season-Ending IR

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report