Neymar Brilliant in Return as PSG Cruise Past Rennes

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar shone on his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, as he scored two and made two in a comfortable 4-1 Ligue 1 win at Rennes.

The Brazilian was back in the team after missing his side's last two games, and he took just four minutes to break the deadlock as he tapped home from close range

Neymar then set up goals for Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani before adding his side's fourth as they ran out comfortable winners.

PSG had been without Neymar for their last Ligue 1 outing against Lille due to suspension, and he also missed the Coupe de la Ligue win over Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Neymar flew back to Brazil in midweek, but ahead of the game coach Emery said the travelling would not affect his star player, per Goal's Matt Dorman.

Emery had no hesitation in selecting Neymar, and he went straight back into the team. PSG shared their lineup via Twitter:

Neymar then pounced straight away to give his side the lead, combining with Mbappe, who crossed to give the Brazilian an easy tap-in.

PSG then proceeded to dominate and doubled their lead on 17 minutes as Neymar produce a sublime outside of the boot pass to Mbappe to fire home.

Goal's Robin Bairner is impressed with the partnership the duo have struck up already:

Meanwhile, Opta showed just how effective Neymar has been for PSG this season:

The visitors piled on the pressure for the rest of the half but were unable to add to their tally, although Neymar continued to shine.

The Brazilian set up Cavani brilliantly at the end of the first half, after going on a mazy dribble, but the Uruguayan could not beat Koubek.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson said Cavani, who has not scored in his last four games, could do with a goal:

Neymar could have had a second just after half-time but his shot from range was saved by Koubek on the stretch.

Rennes then managed to pull a goal back early in the second half as Morgan Amalfitano headed a corner onto the post, the balling rolling along the line before being put in by Firmin Mubele.

However, the hosts' hopes of grabbing an equaliser took a blow as Benjamin Andre was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the match after catching Presnel Kimpembe.

PSG then pressed home their man advantage as Neymar set up Cavani who ended his goal drought with a lob over the goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Neymar then slid home PSG's fourth goal of the afternoon after Mbappe had pulled the ball back to him at the far post.

There was late drama for PSG, as Kimpembe was sent off and conceded a penalty after fouling James Lea Siliki in the box.

However, Rennes could not take advantage as Wahbi Khazri fired the spot-kick over the bar.

It was another reminder that despite all PSG's brilliance in attack, they remain vulnerable defensively and will need to toughen up if they are to achieve their ultimate aims for this season.