LeBron James Says Team Success More Important Than Winning MVP

When asked about the possibility of winning NBA MVP on Saturday, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James offered a diplomatic response.

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, King James made it clear that he is more worried about how the Cavs fare as a whole: "Team success is always the No. 1, but along the way, if you're able accomplish some individual awards, individual achievements, it would mean a lot."

Additionally, LeBron discussed how good he feels and mentioned his goal of breaking down barriers for future generations as an older player:

"I feel good. This is my 15th year, but this is one of the best years I've had as far as how I feel and I want to continue that. I want to kind of try to break the mold for the next generation. So just take the narrative out of 'OK, you're past your prime when you get [to] 31, or you're past your prime in your 12th year in the league, or whatever the case may be.' Hopefully I can break the mold so when the next guy comes, he can still get $200 [million] or $million and be 33 years old. I'm serious. You guys are laughing, I'm serious. This is the mold I'm trying to break. It's not just about me, it's for the next crew as well ... I'll be 33 in 15 days. This is my 15th season, and this is the best I've felt in my career. I want it all!"

As the driving force behind the surging Cavs, the 32-year-old veteran is arguably the leading MVP candidate in the Association in 2017-18.

Entering play Saturday, James is averaging 28.1 points, 9.1 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. He is also shooting a career-best 57.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three-point range.

LeBron is in the MVP conversation every year, but he is seemingly often overlooked because of the consistency of his excellence.

That has been difficult to do in 2017-18, however, since he is enjoying perhaps his most efficient season ever.

James is among the most decorated players in NBA history with 13 All-Star nods, four MVP awards, three championships and three NBA Finals MVP awards to his credit.

Life after Kyrie Irving's departure was initially difficult, but Cleveland is just two games behind the Boston Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference at 21-8.

The Cavs have won 16 of their past 17 games, and they will look to make it 17 of 18 when they take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.