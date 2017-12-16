PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Saturday Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Harry Trump/Getty Images

The 2018 PDC World Darts Championship continued at London's Alexandra Palace on Saturday with Gary Anderson, Jermaine Wattimena and Jan Dekker all progressing to Round 2.

Anderson was in brilliant form as he saw off Jeff Smith, while Wattimena's victory over Joe Cullen was another highlight of an exciting evening session.

Cullen was not the only seeded player to be knocked out on Saturday, as Jelle Klaasen also tasted defeat at the hands of Dekker.

Here are the results of Saturday's play, the schedule for Sunday and a recap of the best action.

Saturday Results

Brendan Dolan 2-0 Alan Ljubic (Preliminary)

Benito van de Pas 1-3 Steve West

Mervyn King 2-3 Zoran Lerchbacher

Robert Thornton 3-1 Brendan Dolan

Jeff Smith 2-0 Luke Humphries (Preliminary)

Joe Cullen 2-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Jelle Klaasen 1-3 Jan Dekker

Gary Anderson 3-0 Jeff Smith

Sunday Schedule

Kenny Neyens v Jamie Lewis (Preliminary)

Alan Norris v Kim Viljanen

Kyle Anderson v Peter Jacques

Jonny Clayton v Kenny Neyens/Jamie Lewis

Willard Bruguier v Cody Harris (Preliminary)

James Wade v Keegan Brown

Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort

Ian White v Willard Bruguier/Cody Harris

Saturday Recap

Saturday kicked off with qualifier Brendan Dolan winning his preliminary match against Alan Ljubic 2-0 to set up a first-round meeting with Robert Thornton.

Dolan continued his good form against Thornton in a close match, but it was the Scot who just managed to claim the victory.

The PDC's Dan Dawson showed how close it was:

There were also wins for Andy West who saw off Benito van de Pas and Zoran Lerchbacher who beat Mervyn King; all three progress to Round 2.

Wattimena secured his place in Round 2 after an exciting five-set contest with Cullen, which saw The Rockstar miss four match darts, per Live Darts:

It was the Dutchman's first ever match at the World Championship and was played at a frantic pace, as shown by PDC Darts:

However, Wattimena managed to keep his nerve in an exhilarating finish and claim an impressive win as he sent the Englishman out.

Next up were Klaasen and Dekker, with The Cobra starting strongly and taking the first set comfortably, before the 27-year-old hit back to level it up.

PDC Darts showed just how close it was between the two players:

However, Dekker then turned on the style, winning six out of eight legs to take a 2-1 lead, before finishing off his compatriot with a 95.7 per cent average, per Live Darts:

The evening session's final game saw two-time world champion Anderson take on Smith after he beat Luke Humphries earlier in the day.

The Flying Scotsman got off to a great start, hitting back-to-back 180s as he raced to the first set.

He continued his superb form to take the second, hitting four 180s and managing an average of 132, as he doubled his lead.

PDC's Christopher Kempf showed just how impressive his second set performance was:

Unsurprisingly, Anderson began the third set slightly slower but still managed to cruise to victory in straight sets, hitting seven 180s and recording a 100.93 average, as he got off to a perfect start.