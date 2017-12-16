PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Saturday Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Saturday Scores, Results and Updated ScheduleDecember 16, 2017
The 2018 PDC World Darts Championship continued at London's Alexandra Palace on Saturday with Gary Anderson, Jermaine Wattimena and Jan Dekker all progressing to Round 2.
Anderson was in brilliant form as he saw off Jeff Smith, while Wattimena's victory over Joe Cullen was another highlight of an exciting evening session.
Cullen was not the only seeded player to be knocked out on Saturday, as Jelle Klaasen also tasted defeat at the hands of Dekker.
Here are the results of Saturday's play, the schedule for Sunday and a recap of the best action.
Saturday Results
Brendan Dolan 2-0 Alan Ljubic (Preliminary)
Benito van de Pas 1-3 Steve West
Mervyn King 2-3 Zoran Lerchbacher
Robert Thornton 3-1 Brendan Dolan
Jeff Smith 2-0 Luke Humphries (Preliminary)
Joe Cullen 2-3 Jermaine Wattimena
Jelle Klaasen 1-3 Jan Dekker
Gary Anderson 3-0 Jeff Smith
Sunday Schedule
Kenny Neyens v Jamie Lewis (Preliminary)
Alan Norris v Kim Viljanen
Kyle Anderson v Peter Jacques
Jonny Clayton v Kenny Neyens/Jamie Lewis
Willard Bruguier v Cody Harris (Preliminary)
James Wade v Keegan Brown
Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort
Ian White v Willard Bruguier/Cody Harris
Saturday Recap
Saturday kicked off with qualifier Brendan Dolan winning his preliminary match against Alan Ljubic 2-0 to set up a first-round meeting with Robert Thornton.
Dolan continued his good form against Thornton in a close match, but it was the Scot who just managed to claim the victory.
The PDC's Dan Dawson showed how close it was:
Dan Dawson @DanDartsDawson
9-9 in legs. 3-1 final score. That's set play, folks. Good to see both those two playing well again though. #WHDarts2017-12-16 16:35:17
There were also wins for Andy West who saw off Benito van de Pas and Zoran Lerchbacher who beat Mervyn King; all three progress to Round 2.
Wattimena secured his place in Round 2 after an exciting five-set contest with Cullen, which saw The Rockstar miss four match darts, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
🇳🇱 RESULT: Jermaine Wattimena comes through a tie break thriller to edge out Joe Cullen - who missed four match darts! #WHDarts What a win for the rapid-firing Dutchman 👏 https://t.co/Nb3nzMgkyW2017-12-16 20:26:23
It was the Dutchman's first ever match at the World Championship and was played at a frantic pace, as shown by PDC Darts:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
INCREDIBLE GAME! 20 legs in little over 29 playing minutes... that was electric. And WATTIMENA PROGRESSES in a tie-break! Big scalp for the Dutchman as he beats Joe Cullen. #WHDarts https://t.co/GDlx7rjV472017-12-16 20:29:26
However, Wattimena managed to keep his nerve in an exhilarating finish and claim an impressive win as he sent the Englishman out.
Next up were Klaasen and Dekker, with The Cobra starting strongly and taking the first set comfortably, before the 27-year-old hit back to level it up.
PDC Darts showed just how close it was between the two players:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
ONE SET A PIECE | Nothing to separate Klaasen and Dekker so far #WHdarts #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/xvlYdoIFNT2017-12-16 21:02:54
However, Dekker then turned on the style, winning six out of eight legs to take a 2-1 lead, before finishing off his compatriot with a 95.7 per cent average, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
Three ton-plus checkouts, a 95.7 average and 64% on the doubles from the former Lakeside semi-finalist as he produces a fine display of finishing.2017-12-16 21:21:37
The evening session's final game saw two-time world champion Anderson take on Smith after he beat Luke Humphries earlier in the day.
The Flying Scotsman got off to a great start, hitting back-to-back 180s as he raced to the first set.
He continued his superb form to take the second, hitting four 180s and managing an average of 132, as he doubled his lead.
PDC's Christopher Kempf showed just how impressive his second set performance was:
Christopher Kempf @ochepedia
Gary Anderson now holds the two highest set averages in PDC World Championship history: 132.61 (2016 vs Klaasen, 1st set) 131.93 (2018 vs Smith, 2nd set)2017-12-16 22:05:04
Unsurprisingly, Anderson began the third set slightly slower but still managed to cruise to victory in straight sets, hitting seven 180s and recording a 100.93 average, as he got off to a perfect start.