EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 16 Results and Top Scorers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 14 points with a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

The Englishman is now top scorer for Pep Guardiola's side this season with 11 goals.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Chelsea and Arsenal, while at the bottom both Crystal Palace and West Ham United gained victories to climb out of the relegation zone.

Here's a look at all today's Premier League results, the updated table and the top scorers.

Saturday's Premier League Results

Leicester City 0-3 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley

Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

Stoke City 0-3 West Ham United

Watford 1-4 Huddersfield Town

Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 13 goals

Harry Kane (Tottenham), 12 goals

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 11 goals

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 10 goals

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), 9 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), 9 goals

Wayne Rooney (Everton), 9 goals

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), 8 goals

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), 8 goals

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 52 (44)

2. Manchester United 38 (26)

3. Chelsea 38 (18)

4. Arsenal 33 (11)

5. Burnley 32 (4)

6. Liverpool 31 (14)

7. Tottenham Hotspur 31 (13)

8. Leicester City 26 (1)

9. Watford 22 (-6)

10. Everton 22 (-8)

11. Huddersfield Town 21 (-14)

12. Southampton 18 (-7)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion 18 (-9)

14. Crystal Palace 17 (-13)

15. West Ham United 17 (-15)

16. Bournemouth 16 (-5)

17. Stoke City 16 (-20)

18. Newcastle United 15 (-11)

18. West Bromwich Albion 14 (-10)

20. Swansea City 12 (-13)

Saturday Recap

Manchester City extended their winning Premier League run to 16 consecutive games after a comfortable victory over Spurs.

The league leaders were without the influential David Silva, but replacement Ilkay Gundogan headed them in front after just 14 minutes.

Football.London's Alasdair Gold said Spurs' marking was poor:

There were plenty of incidents in the game, with Nicolas Otamendi escaping a red card after appearing to catch Harry Kane in the face.

Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade said he should have been sent off:

Dele Alli also could have been sent off after appearing to stamp on Kevin De Bruyne's ankle, which did not impress Goal's Sam Lee:

Minutes later, De Bruyne made Spurs pay after a quick break saw the Belgian lash the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from a tight angle to double his side's advantage.

Opta showed just how valuable he is to City:

The Belgian then won a penalty, which substitute Gabriel Jesus fired against the post, and Sterling blazed the rebound over the bar.

However, he made amends late on after De Bruyne fed Leroy Sane, who crossed for Sterling to tap home.

He added another in stoppage time after Eric Dier allowed the ball to run past him. Lloris closed Sterling down, but the forward's missed touch led to the ball creeping through the goalkeeper's legs for an easy finish. Christian Eriksen scored a late goal for Spurs.

It's another emphatic win for Guardiola's side, who are starting to look simply unstoppable in the Premier League.

Earlier in the day, Mesut Ozil scored a brilliant goal for Arsenal as the Gunners beat Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium to move into fourth place in the Premier League.

The Germany international volleyed home the only goal of the game midway through the first half for his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

Goal's Chris Wheatley said it was an early contender for goal of the season:

Arsenal went on to dominate the game but, once again, struggled to convert their goalscoring chances.

James Benge at the Evening Standard showed just how ineffective they have been in front of goal recently:

Manager Arsene Wenger also opted to replace top scorer Alexandre Lacazette with Olivier Giroud on 73 minutes, which did not go down well with home supporters.

James Olley at the Evening Standard described how some reacted:

While it's a welcome three points for Arsenal, they were less than convincing, and there will be frustration once more about the amount of chances missed.

Chelsea left top scorer Alvaro Morata on the bench for the visit of Southampton, as manager Antonio Conte continued with a forward line of Willian, Pedro and Eden Hazard.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella explained why Conte may have kept faith in his front three:

Chelsea found it tough going against Southampton and only took the lead in first-half stoppage time.

The Blues won a free-kick on the edge of the box, which Marcos Alonso curled low around the wall and beyond the reach of goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Kinsella showed how only Hazard and Morata have scored more goals for Chelsea this season than Alonso:

Southampton brought the in-form Charlie Austin on in the second half and looked a far better side as a result, per freelance writer Seb Stafford-Bloor:

However, the Saints could not find an equaliser and Chelsea hung on for all three points, in a game where both sides were far from their best and look tired after their midweek exertions.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Crystal Palace moved out of the relegation zone after a 3-0 win at Leicester City.

Christian Benteke made up for missing a crucial late penalty last time out against Bournemouth by heading home the opener.

Opta highlighted how poor the Eagles have been away from home:

Benteke then set up Wilfried Zaha for Palace's second goal before the visitors were given another boost, as Leicester were reduced to 10 men after Wilfred Ndidi picked up his second booking for simulation.

The visitors then rounded off a fine afternoon with a great third goal on the break. Zaha's clever pass found Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who brought the ball forwards before squaring for Bakary Sako to curl into the top corner.

West Ham United also moved out of the bottom three after a 3-0 win over Stoke City.

A Mark Noble penalty sent the visitors on their way to victory, before Marko Arnautovic scored against his former club, and Diafra Sakho secured the win late on.

The Telegraph's Dan Silver explained how West Ham had pulled off the win:

West Ham move up to 15th, with Newcastle dropping into the bottom three after their defeat at Arsenal. The Magpies head to the London Stadium for their next Premier League outing on Sunday.

Huddersfield were the Premier League's only other winners, beating Watford 4-1, while the day's only other fixture saw Brighton hold Burnley to a goalless draw.