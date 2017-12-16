FCS Playoffs 2017: Date, Schedule for James Madison vs. NDSU Championship

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

North Dakota State is on a mission, and it looks like nothing is going to keep head coach Chris Klieman's team from entering the championship game in top form.

The Bison (13-1) hammered Sam Houston State 55-13 in the FCS semifinal, and that means North Dakota State will play in the championship game in Frisco, Texas, January 6 against undefeated James Madison (14-0).

That game will be played 12 noon ET and will be televised by ESPN.

The Dukes defeated North Dakota State in last year's playoffs, but the Bison had won the previous five FCS titles. James Madison defeated South Dakota State 51-16 in Saturday's semifinal.

Bison running back Bruce Anderson had a remarkable performance against the Bearkats with 17 carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns, and two receptions for 54 yards with two TDs.

North Dakota State had 642 total yards and the Bison limited Sam Houston State to one touchdown.

"We said the game was going to be won up front and we had to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and I thought we were able to do that," Klieman said, per the Associated Press. "We capitalized on some of their mistakes and we made some explosive plays. If you're going to play in a big-time environment, a big game like this, you have to be able to hit some of those explosives."

It wasn't all good news for North Dakota State as running back Ty Brooks suffered a shoulder injury, while cornerbacks Jaylaan Wimbush and Jalen Allison both suffered injuries.

Though the Dukes were able to run away from the Jackrabbits in the second half, the game was quite close in the first.

James Madison had a 14-10 lead with less than a minute to play in the first half before getting hot. Defensively, the Dukes forced the Jackrabbits to commit 10 turnovers, returning one interception for a touchdown.

Running back Marcus Marshall was sensational for the winners, carrying 15 times for 203 yards and scoring two touchdowns. While Marshall was getting the job done on the ground, quarterback Bryan Schor completed 18 of 25 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore wideout Riley Stapleton pitched in with five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dukes and the Bison are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the FCS playoffs, and the results have played out to put these two teams in the championship game.

Both teams will have three weeks to devise a game plan, but it seems unlikely that either defense will be able to stop the opponent's offense.

It will most likely come down to turnovers, and the defense that can come up with one or two crucial stops when the game is on the line.