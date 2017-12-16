Conor McGregor Says He Wants a UFC Fight Next

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2017

Conor McGregor enters the ring before a super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor said he's focused on a return to MMA amid speculation about a potential boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports relayed comments McGregor made while out in New York City, and he threw a verbal jab at boxing in the process.

"I think a true fight is what I want to do next," he said, adding, "MMA next."

Pacquiao told Agence France-Presse (via Yahoo Sports) last week he'd have "no problem" taking on McGregor and said there were some initial contract discussions between the camps, "but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations."

UFC President Dana White downplayed those comments and said if they were true he planned to file a lawsuit against the eight-division world champion and his promoters.

"That would be weird because he's [McGregor] under contract with us," he told reporters. "If that's true, I will be suing Manny Pacquiao and whoever's representing him. So, I'm assuming that's not true."

Meanwhile, McGregor hasn't entered the Octagon since November 2016, when he scored a knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight title.

The 29-year-old Irishman took part in a hyped cross-sport encounter with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August. He lost his professional boxing debut by 10th-round knockout, and his undefeated counterpart never looked in danger.

Last month, Jesse Holland of MMA Mania reported the UFC expected McGregor to return for a matchup against Tony Ferguson at UFC 219 on Dec. 30. Those plans changed after McGregor was involved in an incident with referee Marc Goddard when he attended Bellator 187.

Along with Ferguson, McGregor has also been linked to a potential grudge match with Nate Diaz if he returns to the UFC for his next fight.

