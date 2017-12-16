Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar and Michy Batshuayi

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Chelsea are prepared to offer cash and striker Michy Batshuayi to AS Monaco for winger Thomas Lemar, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

Cross detailed how Batshuayi could join Monaco on loan in order to help get a deal done during the January transfer window. He also pointed out how using the former Olympique de Marseille star as a makeweight could help Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool to Lemar's signature.

The deal would likely suit the Belgium international, who wants a loan move in January to help him get more first-team football ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, according to Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard.

Batshuayi has made just six starts for the Blues this season. He was left on the bench for Chelsea's recent 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League, a match wherein manager Antonio Conte played winger Eden Hazard through the middle.

Playing without a natural striker is something Conte hinted he may do again during his press conference on Friday: "I think you don't give a point of reference to your opponent and you can play with three players who are very good technically, very good in one-versus-ones, very creative players."

Chelsea's formation against Huddersfield was also significant because of how the Blues used width. Conte not only played Hazard centrally, but he also reintroduced wingers Pedro and Willian to the starting XI.

Their pace and movement helped Chelsea exploit space and stretch the Huddersfield defence. Previously, the Blues had become too narrow, as Conte overloaded central areas with Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The need for width is one reason why Lemar would be an excellent signing. His versatility, technique and eye for goal make him an obvious fit for a fluid forward line.

However, fending off competition from Arsenal won't be easy, especially after Lemar recently liked a post on Instagram suggesting he will join the Gunners, per John Hutchinson of The Sun.

Arsenal made a bid for Lemar during the summer transfer window, with MailOnline's Sami Mokbel reporting a £92 million offer was accepted. However, the switch failed to come to fruition.

If they are serious about finally landing the France international, the Gunners may have to make a similar-sized bid. But Batshuayi could give Chelsea an edge on the competition.