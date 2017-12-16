Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Avoids Alexis Sanchez Speculation

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola didn't deny he could make a move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the January transfer window when asked about the Chile international during his press conference on Friday.

"Good question," Guardiola said. "That's why you're here (laughs). On the pitch you know. The transfer window is in winter time so I don't know. I don't know what we are going to do, because it's not...OK."

The City boss' avoidance of the subject will keep speculation linking Sanchez with City alive for the next month or two. Marc Guell of Spanish source Diario Gol reported on Friday that Guardiola could bid again for Sanchez to help clear the way for striker Sergio Aguero to leave the club (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express).

The Gunners may be open to selling Sanchez in January, according to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, who noted how the Chile international "is proving a disruptive figure off the field."

City could take advantage of any tension between Sanchez and Arsenal by testing the north London club's resolve to keep a player whose contract expires next summer. The Gunners may well prefer to cash in on the attacker rather than lose him for nothing.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Guardiola would surely be keen to work again with the player he once signed for Barcelona. The City boss was keen enough to bid for Sanchez back in the summer, offering £55 million plus £5 million in additional payments, per Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror.

Signing Sanchez in January would give City's already formidable attack a boost, whether Aguero is subsequently sold or not. The Argentinian is one of only two centre-forwards, along with Gabriel Jesus, Guardiola can call upon.

Adding Sanchez, who has played as a striker during his Arsenal career, would give the Premier League leaders another option through the middle.

More importantly, teh 28-year-old would provide Guardiola with another versatile forward able to press from the front in the way the manager likes. The City manager has recently relied on a fluid front three of Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling to press and stretch the opposition in big matches.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

He notably started that trio and left Aguero on the bench for the 2-1 win over title rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The victory put City 11 points clear at the top.

Signing Sanchez, who can play anywhere along the front line and offers creativity and energy Aguero can't match, would likely prove the catalyst in helping Guardiola's ultra-talented squad secure the title ahead of schedule.