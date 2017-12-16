Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Considering Bid for Virgil van Dijk

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly considering a move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, with the centre-back expected to cost as much as £70 million, according to Paul Joyce of the Times.

Joyce noted how the Gunners would have to compete with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool for the signature of the Netherlands international.

Of the three clubs, Arsenal arguably have the greatest need to sign Van Dijk. Wenger's squad has been consistently undermined by defensive frailties, with poor form, age, injuries and basic errors to blame.

Gaffes at the back cost the Gunners in a recent 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United. Centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi were both guilty of errant passes to send United attackers clear.

Similar foibles helped Southampton snatch an early lead in a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium last weekend.

Koscielny is now 32, while Per Mertesacker is 33 and retiring at the end of the season to take a coaching role at the club. Injuries have been a bigger problem for Mustafi, with the Germany international suffering a muscular issue against the Red Devils that ruled him out of the draw with the Saints as well as the goalless stalemate against West Ham United.

In his search for solutions, Wenger has switched between three at the back and a back four this season. He adopted the latter against the Hammers but still used left-back Nacho Monreal in the middle, instead of 22-year-olds Rob Holding and Calum Chambers, both natural central defenders.

The Gunners' bid to refresh their options defensively has involved scouting Bundesliga pair Abdou Diallo of Mainz and Wolfsburg's Ohis Felix Uduokhai, per Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

Yet what the Gunners need more is the kind of star power Van Dijk would provide. The 26-year-old is aggressive in the air and quick. He's also accomplished on the ball, a quality sure to suit Wenger's possession-based style of play.

Van Dijk's skills and Premier League experience would provide an instant remedy to Arsenal's growing weakness in defence. While he would set the north London club back a considerable fee, paying what it takes to sign Van Dijk is the level of investment Wenger should be making to underpin his squad with greater security.