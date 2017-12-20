Ranking the Best Bowl Game Performances of the Past Decade

1 of 11

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Ray Rice, 2007 International Bowl: Back when Rutgers was good enough to occasionally qualify for bowl games, Rice carried the Scarlet Knights to a 52-30 victory with 280 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Ball State. He needed 268 to reach 2,000 yards for the season, and the Cardinals couldn't keep him from getting there.

Antonio Brown, 2009 GMAC Bowl: Brown's all-purpose yard total in this game was staggering. He had 178 receiving yards, 22 rushing yards and 203 kick-return yards, totaling 403 with two touchdowns. But it's hard to reward him with a top-10 ranking when more than half of those yards came because Central Michigan's defense was so bad that he got to return seven kickoffs in the 44-41 win over Troy.

Geno Smith, 2011 Orange Bowl: Smith had seven total touchdowns in West Virginia's 70-33 rout of Clemson. But three of his "passing" scores were actually two-inch tosses that should've just been handoffs to receivers in motion. Still, someone from WVU's 10-touchdown game should be mentioned on this list.

Kyle Van Noy, 2012 Poinsettia Bowl: More than 90 percent of the candidates were offensive players, but I did also check the defensive box scores of every bowl game. This is the one that stood out the most. In a contest where the offenses combined to score one touchdown, BYU's linebacker returned an interception and a fumble for fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 23-6 win. He also had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Tajh Boyd, 2013 Orange Bowl: Boyd torched Ohio State for more than 500 total yards. He threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 127 yards and a sixth score. But he did toss a pair of interceptions. Moreover, Buckeye fans would tell you that it's not Boyd, but rather Sammy Watkins (16 receptions, 227 yards, 2 TD) who still haunts their memories of this game.

Tre Mason, 2013 National Championship: The national championship games from 2007 to 2012 didn't produce any particularly noteworthy individual stat lines, but the last four years have been stupendous, beginning with Mason's 237 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against Florida State. However, because Auburn lost 34-31—certainly not his fault, but still—there were better candidates for the top 10.

Cooper Rush, 2014 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl: Rush threw for 485 yards and seven touchdowns, most of it in the fourth quarter during a furious comeback. But even that wasn't enough for Central Michigan to defeat Western Kentucky, as it lost 49-48 in an irrelevant bowl.

Johnny Jefferson, 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl: I was unable to find anyone who rushed for 300 or more yards in a bowl game in the past decade, but Jefferson came darn close. He had 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-38 win over North Carolina. As a team, Baylor rushed for 651 yards and seven scores—the only 650-yard performance since Rice did it in 2003.

O.J. Howard and Deshaun Watson 2015 National Championship: Howard, a tight end, averaged 41.6 yards per reception, hauling in five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-40 Alabama win. Watson helped Clemson keep pace with 405 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as 73 rushing yards. However, if you can't definitely say who was the star of this game, it's hard to call him one of the 10 biggest stars of the past decade.



Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley, 2016 Rose Bowl: This has the same issue as the 2015 title game. USC's Darnold went off for 453 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-49 Trojans win, but Penn State's Barkley had 249 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in a battle for the ages. Easily one of the top five bowl games of the past decade, but its top performers only get honorable mentions here.