Fixing New York Giants Offensive Line in 1 Offseason

1 of 5

Uncredited/Associated Press

For the last three seasons, the Giants have had Ereck Flowers—the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft—man the left tackle position with mostly negative results.

In 2018, the team might want to go in a different direction.

The problem is if they do end up with the No. 2 overall pick, there is a good chance they might opt for a franchise quarterback if they don't feel Davis Webb is their guy.

With the free-agency market rather thin at tackle—Nate Solder and Justin Pugh are the top names to watch in 2018, assuming they both hit the market—the Giants might have to engineer a trade for their long-term left tackle.

A potential trade partner could be the Buffalo Bills, who might make Cordy Glenn available via trade. The 28-year-old struggled through the 2017 season with foot and ankle injuries. He was recently placed on season-ending injured reserve and was scheduled to undergo foot and ankle surgery.

The bigger picture, though, is the Bills have been able to get solid production out of the younger and cheaper Dion Dawkins, their second-round draft pick this year, production that may make Glenn and his $14.45 million 2018 cap hit expendable.

If the Giants—projected by Over The Cap to have just $26,587,197 of cap space for other free-agency needs—were to acquire Glenn, they would only be charged his 2018 base salary ($9.2 million) against their 2018 cap.

Perhaps if they can swing a deal with Glenn to rework what's left of his contract, which runs through 2020, and turn some of his 2018 base salary into a prorated signing bonus, that might make a trade easier to execute and finally solve their left tackle dilemma.