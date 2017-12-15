Matt Moore Reportedly Traded to Rangers from Giants for Prospects

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly traded starting pitcher Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers.

Per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants will receive prospects from the Rangers in exchange for the left-hander.

Shea previously reported the Giants were nearing a deal involving at least one of Moore and Hunter Pence in an effort to shed salary.

The Giants have been linked to multiple high-profile free agents and trade targets this offseason, though they have yet to make any additions to their roster.

San Francisco had the framework of a trade in place to acquire Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who vetoed the deal with his no-trade clause before going to the New York Yankees.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Giants were expected to intensify their pursuit of Jay Bruce after the Stanton deal fell apart.

Since being acquired by the Giants in July 2016, Moore has posted a 5.12 ERA with 217 strikeouts in 242.2 innings over 44 appearances. He's owed $9 million next season with a $10 million team option for 2019.

The Rangers are in need of depth in their starting rotation, which Moore will help fill. Their starters ranked 17th in MLB with a 4.66 ERA last season, despite having Yu Darvish through July and Cole Hamels.

Adding Moore to the mix gives Texas a group of starting pitchers for 2018 that includes Hamels, Martin Perez, Doug Fister and Mike Minor.