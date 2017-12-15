Jerry Richardson Under Investigation After Allegations of Workplace Misconduct

December 15, 2017

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson watches before the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers say team captains and other selected players met with owner Richardson at his home Tuesday, Sept. 26, to
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is being investigated after allegations of workplace misconduct were made against him.

Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond issued a statement about the investigation into allegations against Richardson, via the team's official website:

"The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct. The entire organization is fully committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally. We have work to do to achieve this goal, but we are going to meet it."

Per ESPN's Jim Trotter, the Panthers hired the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP law firm to lead the investigation. 

Carolina's statement also noted the organization is unable to publicly provide specifics on the situation since it's an ongoing investigation. 

The 81-year-old Richardson has owned the Panthers since North Carolina was awarded the franchise in October 1993. He also played two years with the Baltimore Colts from 1959-60, winning an NFL championship with the team during the 1959 season. 

