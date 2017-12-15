Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update: Knee Improving, Star Questionable vs. Thunder

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis apparently felt improvement in his injured knee Friday but is still listed as day-to-day and questionable for Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ian Begley and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the news, noting the injury occurred during New York's victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday when his knee twisted in the post.

According to Begley and Wojnarowski, Porzingis' discomfort decreased as the knee was "worked on" Friday.

"I felt my knee buckle a little bit, and I felt a little pain there. So it's more about being cautious," Porzingis said, per Begley and Wojnarowski. "I had a little shock pain there, and that's it."

The report noted the 22-year-old didn't undergo significant testing on his knee considering it wasn't a serious injury.

Saturday's game is a notable one considering it will be Carmelo Anthony's first trip back to Madison Square Garden since the Knicks traded him to the Thunder this offseason. The Knicks are 15-13 without him after four straight losing seasons and will look to continue playing well with him on the opposite side.

Porzingis has assumed the role of go-to scorer and playmaker for New York and has responded with 25.5 points per game. He is also averaging 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a night behind 39.8 percent shooting from three-point range as one of the best players in the Eastern Conference and a matchup nightmare at 7'3" with ball-handling abilities.

The Knicks will likely rely on Michael Beasley at the power forward spot if Porzingis cannot play, which would be a significant downgrade in the high-profile showdown with Anthony.