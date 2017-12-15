Yankees Trade Rumors: Gerrit Cole, Clint Frazier Swap Reportedly Discussed

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Yankees' offseason dealing may not be over, as they are reportedly interested in right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole.

On Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates are having trade talks about Cole and that outfielder Clint Frazier is "likely" to be part of a potential deal.

Cole's name came up in trade rumors during the 2017 season. In May, Heyman wrote that rival teams believed the Pirates could make him available, and he listed the Yankees as a possible suitor because they have "always loved him."

New York does have history with Cole. In 2008, the team drafted him out of high school with the 28th overall pick, but he opted to play college baseball at UCLA.

Pittsburgh selected Cole at No. 1 overall in 2011. The 27-year-old has a 3.50 ERA with 734 strikeouts in 782.1 innings over the past five seasons and was a National League All-Star in 2015.

He is under team control for two more years before being eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

The Yankees acquired Frazier in the Andrew Miller trade with the Cleveland Indians in July 2016. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut in 2017, hitting .231/.268/.448 with four home runs in 39 games.