Emmanuel Sanders Out vs. Redskins with Ankle Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins with an ankle injury, Broncos Vice President of Public and Community Relations Patrick Smyth announced.

Wide receiver Cody Latimer will also miss the Week 16 tilt because of a thigh injury.

Sanders has been plagued by ankle injuries all season long, and a particularly nasty sprain kept him out for Weeks 7 and 8.

Issues cropped up again in Week 15, when Sanders left the Broncos' 25-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a right ankle bone bruise.

When healthy, Sanders' production has understandably regressed.

Not only has the 30-year-old been operating at less than 100 percent for most of the year, but the Broncos have experienced instability under center with Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler rotating in at various points this season.

To date, Sanders has tallied 47 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns a year after he caught 79 passes for 1,032 yards and five scores.

With Sanders banged up again, the Broncos will have to lean on Demaryius Thomas and Bennie Fowler to eat up extra targets down the stretch.