Joe Mixon Lawsuit Says He Spent Nearly $200K on Jewelry Before Draft

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports on Friday, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon failed to fully pay for the nearly $200,000 in jewelry he bought before the NFL draft.

TMZ noted Mixon paid approximately $100,000 of the $190,000 bill, and jewelry broker Eleow Hunt says he has not received the remainder of what he is owed. However, Mixon's representative said he was unaware the lawsuit existed.

Mixon—who missed Cincinnati's loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday with a concussion—signed a four-year deal worth more than $5.4 million after the Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

While the Bengals took a chance on him in the draft and with the contract, TMZ pointed out "there were serious questions on whether a team would pull the trigger" with Mixon when he bought the jewelry after video was released showing him punching a woman in the face in 2014 while he was at Oklahoma.

Mixon had established himself as Cincinnati's primary running back before the injury with 518 rushing yards, 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his rookie campaign.