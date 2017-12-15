Sean Payton, Pete Carroll Fined $10K for Improperly Entering Field of Play

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2017

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks to umpire Ramon George during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll were each fined $10,000 on Friday "for improperly entering the playing field during recent games," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coaches Pat Flaherty and Keenan McCardell were also fined $10,000 for breaking the same rule.  

Payton was fined for running on the field with 1:05 remaining in regulation of the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 7. He was trying to call a timeout—a decision that ultimately resulted in a game-sealing 15-yard penalty. 

"I called a timeout, and then he asked me again, and I said I have already called a timeout," Payton said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "I probably said it with a little more vigor than I was supposed to, but I had enough. I have to be smarter than that."

Carroll, meanwhile, entered the field of play late in the Seahawks' 30-24 Week 14 loss after his team was involved in a brawl with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Watkins Got His Career Back on Track

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brock Leads Broncos to TNF Win

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    TNF Matchup Shows a Tale of Two Teams

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Siemian (Shoulder) to Miss Final 2 Games

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report