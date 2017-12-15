Sean Payton, Pete Carroll Fined $10K for Improperly Entering Field of Play

John Bazemore/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll were each fined $10,000 on Friday "for improperly entering the playing field during recent games," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coaches Pat Flaherty and Keenan McCardell were also fined $10,000 for breaking the same rule.

Payton was fined for running on the field with 1:05 remaining in regulation of the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 7. He was trying to call a timeout—a decision that ultimately resulted in a game-sealing 15-yard penalty.

"I called a timeout, and then he asked me again, and I said I have already called a timeout," Payton said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "I probably said it with a little more vigor than I was supposed to, but I had enough. I have to be smarter than that."

Carroll, meanwhile, entered the field of play late in the Seahawks' 30-24 Week 14 loss after his team was involved in a brawl with the Jacksonville Jaguars.