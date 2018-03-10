Devin Booker Out vs. Hornets with Triceps Injury

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a triceps strain, the team announced on Twitter.

Booker already missed time this season with an adductor injury he suffered during a December contest against the Toronto Raptors, but he was durable in his first two seasons. He played 76 games as a rookie in 2015-16 and followed with 78 appearances last season.

The Kentucky product is only 21 years old, but he has already proved himself as a dangerous scorer with his three-point shooting and ability to get inside the lane. He averaged 22.1 points per game in 2016-17 and has dropped 25.3 a night in 2017-18. He also provides the Suns a reason for optimism.

Phoenix is well outside contention and instead has its eye on the future as it continues its rebuild. Booker figures to be a critical part of that, so expect the team to exercise caution when determining when it will bring him back.

In the meantime, the combination of Tyler Ulis and Troy Daniels can carry more of the backcourt load until Booker returns.