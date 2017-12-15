Tottenham Transfer News: Danny Rose Rumours, Latest on Ross Barkley

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly emerged as suitors for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose.

According to Le Foot (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness) the Ligue 1 giants are hoping to strengthen their options in the position, with Layvin Kurzawa their current first choice.

In the piece it’s claimed Rose would be available at a "very affordable" fee in January. The England international has fallen behind Ben Davies at Spurs and as noted by Coast, has hinted in the past he would be keen to move away from Tottenham if the right offer did come along.

PSG showed in the summer window that they mean business in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves. For Rose, playing for such a star-studded outfit would surely appeal.

Although he hasn’t been at his best lately, last term the Spurs star was the best left-back in the Premier League before suffering a season-ending injury early in 2017.

Still, as noted by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, there have been some inconsistent displays from Rose since his reintegration to the side this season:

It’s easy to see Rose excelling for PSG. While he’s defensively capable, the 27-year-old is a major threat when he flies forward, able to link play and fizz dangerous crosses into the box. Given the amount of the ball the Parisians have in most games, he’d be able to venture forward at will.

Spurs would surely be unwilling to do any deal mid-season, though, as they still have to compete on multiple fronts. Rose appears a prime candidate for a new challenge at the end of the campaign, but, for now, his focus will surely be on securing his spot in the Tottenham side again.

Sam Allardyce Talks Ross Barkley

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has admitted the club will consider offers for reported Tottenham target Ross Barkley in January if he wants to move on.

"If Ross isn't interested in staying at Everton, and I don't know if he is or if he isn't at the moment, then it would be sensible to consider whatever offers there are in January," said the coach, per David Prentice of the Liverpool Echo. "...But at this moment we are speculating because there is no offer to consider."

As noted by Law, Barkley turned down a move to Chelsea late in the summer window. It’s suggested both Spurs and the Blues will try to snap up the player mid-season, with his contract poised to run out in the summer.

Barkley has yet to play in 2017-18 due to a hamstring injury. As relayed by TheToffeeBlues, the midfielder posted the following on social media recently suggesting a return is close:

While it will naturally take the youngster time to get back to full fitness, there’d be merit to Spurs or Chelsea getting a deal done in January. After all, the 24-year-old is a wonderful footballer at his best.

Given the player rejected the champions in the summer, if Spurs were to come in for Barkley you sense he’d prefer to move there. Looking at the work Pochettino has done with young players like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry winks, the capture of another rising English star would represent an exciting addition.