Kristaps Porzingis Out vs. Thunder After Suffering Knee Injury Against Nets

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The New York Knicks announced forward Kristaps Porzingis will miss Saturday's game against Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder with a knee injury.

He was originally listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup after the injury caused him to leave Thursday's game early.

Porzingis has been bothered by a few minor ailments this season, including lower back tightness that forced him to miss the Knicks' loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 25.

The 22-year-old was also sidelined for a pair of games at the start of December after he sprained his right ankle.

Those minor bumps and bruises aside, Porzingis has seamlessly developed into the focal point of the Knicks' attack on both ends of the floor following the offseason departure of Carmelo Anthony.

Through 24 games, Porzingis is averaging a career-high 25.5 points to go with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.

There's no easy way to replace that kind of production, so the Knicks will rely on a group effort to get the job done.

In the meantime, Michael Beasley should assume a heavier workload at power forward alongside center Enes Kanter.