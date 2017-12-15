La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 16 Results

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Sevilla missed the chance to move level on points with Real Madrid in fourth place in La Liga after being held to a goalless draw by struggling Levante on Friday night.

The hosts welcomed coach Eduardo Berizzo back from cancer surgery but found it tough going against Levante, who will be happy to depart with a point.

Here's a look at the updated La Liga table and a recap of Friday's best action.

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 39 (31)

2. Valencia 34 (21)

3. Atletico Madrid 33 (17)

4. Real Madrid 31 (19)

5. Sevilla 29 (0)

6. Villarreal 21 (2)

7. Getafe 20 (5)

8. Leganes 20 (-2)

9. Girona 20 (-3)

10. Real Sociedad 19 (0)

11. Celta Vigo 18 (4)

12. Real Betis 18 (-6)

13. Eibar 18 (-11)

14. Athletic Bilbao 17 (-3)

15. Levante 17 (-7)

16. Espanyol 16 (-8)

17. Deportivo La Coruna 15 (-9)

18. Alaves 12 (-12)

19. Malaga 11 (-15)

20. Las Palmas 10 (-23)

Friday's Recap

There was no doubt that the highlight of the evening was Berizzo back on the Sevilla bench:

However, the Sevilla coach may not have been too impressed with his side in the first half, and they were a little fortunate to go in at the break still on level terms.

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico was forced into a brilliant save on 16 minutes before Jason hit the post just after the half-hour mark with a free kick.

Jason then had another chance, the ball hitting his standing leg, although Sevilla also went close when Gabriel Mercado hit the post right before half-time.

Football writer Sid Lowe summed up the first half neatly:

Sevilla improved slightly after the break, with Wissam Ben Yedder's shot cannoning off goalkeeper Oier Olazabal's head.

The goalkeeper also denied the Frenchman again on 75 minutes, saving low at his near post after he had been released into the box.

Berizzo then sent on Jesus Navas in what was a landmark outing for the winger, per Opta:

However, there was simply no way through for Sevilla, who lacked quality in the final third and will be frustrated at not having been able to make the breakthrough.