Chris Paul Off to Historic Start with Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets and point guard Chris Paul picked up a 109-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, pushing the team's winning streak to 11 straight contests.

The streak began the night Paul returned from a lingering knee injury that cost him nearly a month of action from mid-October to mid-November. When adding the season-opening victory against the Golden State Warriors to the last 11 games, Paul has become the first player since Dennis Rodman with the Chicago Bulls (1995-96) to win each of his first 12 games with a new team, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Paul was dealt to the Rockets in the offseason as part of a blockbuster trade that saw Patrick Beverley Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Motrezl Harrell, Darun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Kyle Wiltjer, a protected first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft and cash considerations.

In his 12 games with his new organization, Paul has averaged 16.2 points, 9.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The 32-year-old has assisted Houston to the best record (by winning percentage) in the NBA, sitting at 22-4 with a half-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for the best mark in the Western Conference. The Boston Celtics own a 24-6 mark, but for the second-best winning percentage (.800) in the NBA.

Paul and the Rockets return to the floor Friday evening, hosting the cross-state rival San Antonio Spurs (19-9) and attempting to extend multiple streaks.