Trevor Siemian Placed on Season-Ending IR with Shoulder Injury

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced quarterback Trevor Siemian will miss the rest of the 2017 NFL season after suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday night's 25-13 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Friday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website provided the update from Joseph, who confirmed Siemian will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. The QB doesn't need surgery but will go through a "rest and rehab" plan.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the 25-year-old Northwestern product suffered a shoulder sprain. The injury, which involves the same shoulder he had surgery on in January, occurred when Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo landed him on in the first quarter.

Siemian finishes the year with a lackluster 73.3 passer rating across 11 games (10 starts). That's a 11.3-point drop from the 2016 campaign.

Brock Osweiler played well in relief for Denver. The backup connected on 12 of his 17 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He also tallied an 18-yard rushing score as Denver came back from a 10-0 deficit to get the win.

Joseph said no decision has been made about whether Osweiler or Paxton Lynch will start the final two games of the regular season, though.

"We'll have a staff meeting Monday and decide," he told reporters.

Lynch, who missed the first half 10 weeks of the campaign with a shoulder injury, has been more recently sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. Joseph's comments suggest he could be ready to return in time for the team's Week 16 clash with the Washington Redskins.

The 23-year-old Texas native has appeared in just four games since the Broncos selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He's completed 59.8 percent of his throws with two TDs and two picks on 97 career attempts.

Even though Osweiler played well off the bench Thursday, Denver could opt to give Lynch the final two starts to see what type of progress the second-year signal-caller can show before the team is forced to decide the future of the position in the offseason.