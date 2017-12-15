Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest on Mauro Icardi Amid Los Blancos Rumours

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the agent and wife of Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, has suggested the striker would remain at the San Siro for life if possible amid links to Real Madrid.

The forward has been in sensational form this season, helping Inter scale the summit of Serie A with some potent finishing. Speculation about his future has intensified as a result, and when asked about the rumours on television programme Verissimo (h/t Marca), Nara made it clear Icardi is committed to his current side.

"The heart of Mauro and our children is Nerazzurro," she said. "And we always hope to be at Inter, but it depends on the club. I don't know anything about Real Madrid, but Mauro would stay at Inter all his life. ... However, it depends on other things."

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

It has previously been reported by Marca's Pablo Polo that the Argentina international is a striker Real Madrid have been tracking.

That's no surprise, as the 24-year-old is enjoying the best season of his professional career. As relayed by Football Italia, he's scored a number of huge goals for Inter:

The benefit of those points is there for all to see, as the Nerazzurri have surged to the summit of the Italian top flight. Ahead of their showdown with Udinese on Saturday, Inter have a one-point lead over Napoli and are two points ahead of champions Juventus.

Icardi has been their star man. The forward has led the line expertly for Inter and is growing into his role as the team's talisman. In the past, the main criticism of his game has been a lack of consistency, but this term we've seen a more mature footballer in the No. 9 jersey.

The striker is also beginning to forge strong relationships with longstanding team-mates. As noted by WhoScored.com, his linkup with Ivan Perisic this term has been exceptional:

Looking at the current Madrid squad, they would undoubtedly benefit from another centre-forward coming in.

After all, Karim Benzema has been hit-and-miss this term, while Cristiano Ronaldo, as ruthless as he can be in front of goal, has never looked completely comfortable leading the line on his own. Having lost Alvaro Morata in the summer to Chelsea, the only other natural in the position is Borja Mayoral.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Given Benzema turns 30 this month and Ronaldo is already 32, a younger face leading the line would be refreshing for Madridistas. Still, as relayed by PA Sport, it appears as though manager Zinedine Zidane still has total faith in his French compatriot:

If Icardi can preserve these levels for the remainder of the campaign, there will be enormous football clubs looking at him. And while it's clear he has a strong affinity with Inter, an offer from Real Madrid would be enough to turn the head of even the most loyal players.

Still, with the Nerazzurri in sublime form and leading the way in Serie A, Icardi will hope his ambitions can be fulfilled at the San Siro. Whether they will be or not feels extremely dependent on whether their star striker can continue sticking the ball in the net at crucial moments.