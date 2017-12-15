Rich Swann's Arrest and the 5 Most Controversial Stories of the Week

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

After a paint-by-the-numbers week that hardly produced any real controversy (I actually opted to write about heels in 2017 instead, which you can check out here), pro wrestling stormed back this week with shocking, controversial and at-times upsetting stories from all over the world.

WWE cruiserweight Rich Swann has found himself in hot water with the promotion, while former WCW cruiserweight Chris Jericho is heating up New Japan Pro Wrestling alongside Kenny Omega.

This week, there's enough storylines to fill an entire "WWE Week" of programming on the USA Network.