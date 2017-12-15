Rich Swann's Arrest and the 5 Most Controversial Stories of the WeekDecember 15, 2017
Rich Swann's Arrest and the 5 Most Controversial Stories of the Week
After a paint-by-the-numbers week that hardly produced any real controversy (I actually opted to write about heels in 2017 instead, which you can check out here), pro wrestling stormed back this week with shocking, controversial and at-times upsetting stories from all over the world.
WWE cruiserweight Rich Swann has found himself in hot water with the promotion, while former WCW cruiserweight Chris Jericho is heating up New Japan Pro Wrestling alongside Kenny Omega.
This week, there's enough storylines to fill an entire "WWE Week" of programming on the USA Network.
Rich Swann Arrested, Suspended Indefinitely After Domestic Dispute
Things got ugly for former cruiserweight champion Rich Swann, who was charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping and misdemeanor battery following an incident with wife Vannarah Riggs, per TMZ.
Swann, who allegedly abandoned a moving vehicle to forcibly contain his wife during a heated argument, was scheduled to compete against Drew Gulak for an opportunity to face Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship.
Monday night on Raw, these plans were abruptly changed as Cedric Alexander won a second-chance Fatal 4-Way to replace Swann.
With a dark cloud of legal drama now hanging over the head of a talented, yet troubled, performer, the suspended WWE Superstar may have wrestled his final match with the promotion.
The Rock for President in 2024?
The Rock's potential presidential bid is beginning to seem more likely, but not in 2020 as was teased earlier this year in a GQ interview with Caity Weaver.
The Rock recently told Elizabeth Wagmeister of Variety that, due to a hectic movie schedule that keeps him ubiquitous in Hollywood, the former WWE champion has commitments through 2021. As a result, The Rock is eyeing 2024 as a potential campaign year.
Given the political climate, which features WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump as leader of the free world, it will be interesting to see the makeup of serious presidential candidates by 2024.
Either way, for better or worse, it's clear that WWE's influence has infiltrated Capitol Hill. In an age where cable news, and the way politics are covered, have become ratings-driven entertainment just as much as informative journalism, presidential candidates with close ties to WWE actually makes sense.
'Woken' Matt Hardy, Week 2 Draws Mixed Reviews
Week 2 of "Woken" Matt Hardy led to mixed results that divided fans more than Eminem's new Revival album—which, for the record, I think is fire.
Woken Matt Hardy debuted last week to much excitement, as WWE seemed on board in letting the tag team legend run wild with an innovative gimmick that, if nothing else, succeeded in making TNA watchable.
Hardy's follow-up, however, didn't do much to add to the excitement, as a new "woken" graphic contributed to WWE's gentrification of the Broken Universe.
With just one segment each week that will quickly become repetitive, WWE is essentially using the Bray Wyatt formula to develop Woken Matt Hardy, which would only lead to fans eventually tuning out Hardy's promos.
If this thing is really going to work, Wyatt is the one who will have to converge to Hardy's zany character, with on-location shoots and an abundance of the supernatural. Otherwise, this "woken" gimmick will quickly be put to sleep.
Jinder Mahal Shockingly Loses to Triple H in India
Jinder Mahal suffered a surprising loss to Triple H in India after enjoying a lengthy WWE Championship for much of 2017. Mahal's sudden rise was designed to stimulate already surging interest in India, but Mahal dropped the title to AJ Styles shortly before WWE's visit to the market and subsequently lost to The Game.
Mahal's chances of regaining the WWE Championship at WWE Clash of Champions seem slim, as WWE may have moved on from the first-time champion after putting him in an impossible position as an overnight main eventer.
WWE has struggled to create long-term breakout stars, so much so that WWE is on pace to have at least one part-time star main event WrestleMania for the seventh straight year. Even WWE's biggest current full-time star in Roman Reigns had an uphill climb to the top of the roster.
With the curious case of Jinder Mahal, WWE's many missteps in properly promoting the character as a top star highlights its struggles to elevate new talent.
Chris Jericho Attacks Kenny Omega in Japan
Chris Jericho continues to be the most revolutionary man in pro wrestling as he has once again reinvented himself, this time in a completely different promotion.
With his hair grown out, and headband in tow, Jericho made a surprise appearance in Japan to violently attack and bloody Kenny Omega—whom he will challenge at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4.
Omega followed up with an attack of his own during an ensuing press conference, and Jericho's profanity-laced tirade was yet another cherry on top of what has already become the hottest match of 2018.
New Japan Pro Wrestling will probably never compete with WWE financially, but creatively, Jericho is giving a serious edge to this little promotion that could.
Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.