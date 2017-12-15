Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is reportedly in talks with Besiktas, while Valencia do not expect the Red Devils to recall on-loan midfielder Andreas Pereira in January.

Mata is out of contract at the end of the season and has been in discussions with the Turkish side over a move, per Fanatik (h/t Emre Sarigul at Turkish Football).

The Spaniard is viewed as the perfect replacement for Anderson Talisca, who is on loan from Benfica, and while the club want to keep the Brazilian, they are yet to agree a permanent deal.

Mata has been an excellent creative outlet for United since joining the club from Chelsea, as shown by the Premier League:

However, the 29-year-old is not a regular under Jose Mourinho this season and has started only 10 of 17 Premier League games.

Mata also faces competition for his place from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the in-form Jesse Lingard, meaning Mourinho has plenty of options.

The former Chelsea man still has plenty to offer and certainly has not lost his touch, according to Tom Williams at the AFP:

The Spaniard remains a classy playmaker with a habit of scoring important goals, and if he is to leave Old Trafford next summer, there will be no shortage of interested clubs.

Pereira, meanwhile, is unlikely to return to Manchester this winter, according to Valencia general director Mateu Alemany.

Per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News, he said: "His future depends on Manchester United. They have a deadline in early January, which is in the hands of United and the player. We need to be prepared if this situation arises, but I have no news that in January he could return there. We are very happy with him."

Valencia are enjoying a superb season and are second in La Liga, five points behind leaders Barcelona.

Pereira has made 13 appearances in La Liga for Los Che, scoring once, but only seven of those have been starts.

La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney has been impressed with one particular aspect of Pereira's game:

Sports journalist Adam Joseph said Pereira does have a future in the heart of the United midfield:

Had Pereira stayed at United this season there is a chance he may have had plenty of chances to impress due to injury problems to Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.

In his absence, 21-year-old Scott McTominay has been given opportunities and done enough to draw praise from football writer Liam Canning:

It seems unlikely that United will recall Pereira from his loan, but they will hope he can continue to improve and play regularly at Valencia, with a view to forcing his way into the first team next year.