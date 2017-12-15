Mo Wilkerson Won't Play vs. Saints Due to 'Coaching Decision'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced Friday that defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson will not play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday due to a "coaching decision," according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

In 13 games this season, Wilkerson has registered 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception.

Wilkerson was benched during the first quarter of New York's Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News later reported that a team source said, "He's gone," with regard to Wilkerson's Jets future.

Mehta added that some within the organization "are ticked off at Wilkerson's repeated violation of team rules," and others "have grown tired of Wilkerson's disappearing act on game days."



The 2011 first-round pick out of Temple signed a five-year, $86 million contract with the Jets prior to the 2016 season, but per Mehta, they can cut him before the third day of the new league year in March to save $11 million and incur $9 million in dead money.

They could also designate him as a post-June 1 cut to free up $17 million and incur a $3 million dead money charge.

During his seven-year career, Wilkerson is a one-time Pro Bowler with 44.5 sacks to his credit. Since registering a career-high 12.0 sacks in 2015, however, he has just 8.0 sacks in 28 games.

With Wilkerson out Sunday, Xavier Cooper or Kony Ealy will likely step up to start alongside Leonard Williams and Steve McLendon.