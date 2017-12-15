Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Marko Grujic

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reportedly pushing for a move to Barcelona, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are said to want Marko Grujic on loan in January.

Barcelona remain committed to signing Coutinho and are optimistic they can land him in January, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t David Prentice of the Liverpool Echo).

The Reds want €200 million (£176.6 million) for the Brazilian, but Barca will only offer €145 million (£128.1 million). Coutinho does not want the Catalan giants to look elsewhere and so is pressing for a winter exit.

Coutinho came close to a move to Camp Nou over the summer and even handed in a transfer request, and Barcelona saw three bids turned down.

Despite Coutinho's desire to leave, he has continued to shine for Liverpool and remains popular with supporters, as illustrated by sports journalist Mootaz Chehade:

Coutinho has four goals and four assists for Liverpool this season in just nine Premier League starts, and he remains a key figure for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Football writer Andrew Beasley showed just how important Coutinho is to Liverpool's attack:

Liverpool blog Anfield HQ also illustrated why it would be a mistake to sell Coutinho in January:

Barcelona's interest in Coutinho does not seem to be fading, and with the player also believed to be keen, it looks a matter of when, not if he will join Ernesto Valverde's side.

Grujic could also depart, and there has been plenty of interest from clubs keen on taking the 21-year-old on loan, per James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo.

Brighton, Villa and Galatasaray are all interested, and Jurgen Klopp is considering letting him leave.

However, the club do not want him to move abroad, as they feel he needs Premier League experience.

Grujic has made just one start for for Liverpool this season, in the Carabao Cup, and just three substitute outings in the Premier League.

Despite his lack of game time, the Serb has come in for praise from Klopp, per Anfield HQ:

Grujic's agent, Zoran Stojadinovic, has said the midfielder should leave on loan in January in order to see some first-team action, per Blic (h/t Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports).

The 21-year-old's chances of first-team football at Liverpool look slim for the rest of the season, and it would make sense to head out on loan and gain some valuable experience