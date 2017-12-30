Premier League Week 21 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City have the chance to set yet another record on Sunday against Crystal Palace, as they go in search of their 19th consecutive Premier League win.

If they were to record another victory, it would see this City side equal the benchmark set by Pep Guardiola's 2013/14 Bayern Munich side in European football's top five leagues. Additionally, with a 15-point gap over second-place Manchester United, three points would tighten their vice-like grip on top spot.

United will be keen to get back to winning ways against Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, while Chelsea, in third position, host Stoke City earlier in the day. One of the more eye-catching clashes of the matchday sees Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield.

Read on for the Week 21 schedule, the viewing details for the encounters, predictions and a closer look at a couple of standout fixtures.

Week 21 Fixtures

Saturday

3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Everton (1-1)

3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Stoke City (2-0)

3 p.m. Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley (1-1)

3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Leicester City (3-1)

3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Brighton (2-1)

3 p.m. Watford vs. Swansea City (2-0)

5:30 p.m. Manchester United vs. Southampton* (2-0)

Sunday

12 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City* (1-3)

4:30 p.m. West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal** (1-2)

Liverpool vs. Leicester City

It's been a fine festive period for Liverpool, as they hammered Swansea City 5-0 on Boxing Day and wrapped up the signing of Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk a day later. They will be hoping to keep building positive momentum against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Reds have been in particularly impressive attacking form recently, with Manchester City the only side to have netted more goals than them in the Premier League this term. Encouragingly for manager Jurgen Klopp, his players didn't get out of second gear against the Swans, either.

As Sky Sports Statto noted, the Reds have made a habit of routing opponents since the German took over in October 2015:

With Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all in exceptional form, it's difficult to see how Leicester can contain the Reds for 90 minutes.

Much of the burden will fall on the shoulders of centre-back Harry Maguire, who has been excellent since his summer move from Hull City. But there will also be an onus on the Foxes attackers, who will need to counter smartly to relieve pressure.

Jamie Vardy has so often been the man to give Leicester that outlet, and as Match of the Day noted, he's excelled against the Reds:

Leicester can cause Liverpool's defence issues with their pace and ingenuity, meaning we should at least see a competitive encounter at Anfield. Even so, the Merseysiders are operating with so much confidence in the final third it's tough to see anything other than a home win.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

City's Premier League form this season has been so good it's ridiculous, and victory at Selhurst Park on Sunday would ensure they match another record.

As Fox Soccer noted, only one side from Europe's top five leagues has put a run together like this previously:

The sequence was extended with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, with Raheem Sterling on the scoresheet once again. But the victory was orchestrated by Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

The Belgian was in mesmeric form. He controlled the game, delivered some unbelievable set pieces and set up Sterling's winner with a delightful pass. He's the standout player in the division, and no opponent has found a way of nullifying his influence.

Palace need to formulate some kind of a plan to stop the City No. 17 if they are to get anything from this game. Signs have been positive for the Eagles recently under Roy Hodgson, as they have moved out of the relegation zone. Arsenal did expose some weaknesses remain during their recent 3-2 win at Selhurst Park, though.

The Gunners' sharp passing and intelligent movement in that contest will be there from the men in sky blue too. Expect the City juggernaut to rumble on here.

Prediction: Palace 1-3 City