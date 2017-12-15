Carmelo Anthony on Knicks' Early Success: 'I Hope New York Can Do It'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony will return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for the first time since he was traded by the New York Knicks, and the Oklahoma City Thunder forward recently told The Vertical's Michael Lee he wishes them nothing but the best following an encouraging 15-13 start to the season.

"A lot of those guys on that team are close friends," Anthony said. "We talk, text, call. We always check up on each other. Other than that, I wish them guys the best. I hope New York can do it. They hold a special place for me."

Anthony left New York on shaky terms after former team president Phil Jackson publicly attempted to push him out the door, and his acrimonious relationship with the franchise ended in September when he was dealt to Oklahoma City.

"At the end of the day, it's business to me," Anthony told Lee. "But I'd be lying if I said I'm not ecstatic to be going back and playing there. Like I said, I got a different feeling with New York. A different relationship, different bond with the city, with the fans, with the people. It's a little bit special for me."

When Anthony hits the hardwood in the Big Apple, the Brooklyn native will be looking to break out of a season-long slump.

Through 26 appearances with the Thunder, Anthony is averaging a career-low 17.7 points per game on 40.0 percent shooting from the field and 34.4 percent shooting from three.

Those numbers have been fueled, in part, by uncharacteristic inefficiency on clean looks.

According to NBA.com, Anthony is shooting a woeful 25.5 percent on 51 open three-point attempts—shots where the defender is between four and six feet away—and 36.7 percent on pull-up shots, which have been a staple of his scoring arsenal over the years.