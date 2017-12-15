Tyrod Taylor to Start Week 15 vs. Dolphins After Nathan Peterman's Concussion

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2017

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up prior to an NFL football game New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y. With his bruised left knee almost fully healed, Tyrod Taylor stood comfortably at the podium requiring no reminder of the doubts and adversity he's had to overcome in preparing to once again reclaim the Buffalo Bills' starting job. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak

Taylor, who missed the Bills' Week 14 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a bruised patellar tendon, will take over for Nathan Peterman—who suffered a concussion in the 13-7 triumph but was upgraded to a full participant  in practice on Thursday. 

It's a logical move for the Bills, who still have a faint chance of sneaking into the playoffs for the first time since 1999 at 7-6. According to the New York Timespostseason simulator, the Bills currently own a 25 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs. 

In order to have the best shot at snapping their 17-year playoff drought, the Bills will have to set their sights on running the table. That will mean ripping off a pair of wins against the Dolphins and pulling a Week 16 stunner versus the New England Patriots

That's a difficult task, to be sure, but the Dolphins proved in their 27-20 win on Monday night that the Patriots aren't invincible. 

For now, though, the Bills need to focus solely on coming out of Week 15 with a win. 

In order to do so, they'll need Taylor to come alive as a pocket passer and find holes in the Dolphins' 14th-ranked pass defense. 

To date, the Bills are 3-1 when Taylor tops 200 yards passing and 2-1 when he tosses multiple touchdown passes. 

