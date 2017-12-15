San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets (22-4) will put their 11-game winning streak on the line Friday when they host the San Antonio Spurs (19-9) as solid home favorites.

The Rockets and Spurs will meet for the first time since the latter advanced past the former in six games of last year's second-round playoff series.

Point spread: The Rockets opened as 6.5-point favorites; the total is at 213.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 112.7-96.8, Rockets (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

San Antonio has won 13 of the past 17 meetings with Houston straight up dating back to 2014, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, going 10-7 against the spread.

The Spurs have a significant edge inside with LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, and the return of Kawhi Leonard only strengthens their frontcourt.

Leonard was limited to just 16 minutes in his first game of the season on Tuesday, a 95-89 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks that still saw him finish with 13 points and six rebounds.

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

The Rockets have arguably the best backcourt in the league with leading MVP candidate James Harden and All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who has yet to lose a game with his new team (12-0).

They are 6-4-1 ATS during their winning streak and coming off a 108-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets as 12-point home favorites on Wednesday. In that victory, Paul totaled a season-high 31 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four blocks for his best overall performance in a Houston uniform.

Smart betting pick

This will be an intriguing game to watch since the Rockets haven't really been challenged during their current run. Their two closest wins were both decided by seven points while the other nine were all by more than 10.

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

San Antonio was able to beat Houston at its own game in last year's postseason matchup, putting up big offensive numbers due to a lack of defense. The Rockets are much improved defensively this year with the addition of Paul, allowing nearly six points less per game. The Spurs have not been as good offensively this season, averaging over four points less.

Look for Houston to push the tempo and extend its winning streak with a cover.

NBA betting trends

The total has gone under in five of San Antonio's last seven games.

San Antonio is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games on the road.

Houston is 1-3-1 ATS in its last five games at home.

All NBA odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.