Ronda Rousey Reportedly Hasn't Finished Contract with WWE

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2017

Ronda Rousey poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Rousey is scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey and WWE have yet to put the finishing touches on a contract. 

According to a report from TMZ Sports on Friday, "talks have NOT gotten off the ground" despite previous indications to the contrary. 

"[Ronda's team] hasn't begun any negotiations with the WWE," a source told TMZ. 

The news comes two days after USA Today's Martin Rogers reported Rousey was "finalizing details of her move to WWE."

Buzz has been building for months about a possible marriage between Rousey and WWE, and speculation reached a fever pitch when the former UFC bantamweight champion had a confrontation with Charlotte, Becky and Bayley at the Mae Young Classic.

On top of that, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton) reported in October that WWE was "still planning on doing the Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen match with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir" at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8. 

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has also been public about her desire to add Rousey to the company's roster. 

"I would love to add Ronda Rousey," McMahon told Michael Smith and Jemele Hill on ESPN's SC6 in March. "I know that she loves WWE and we certainly love her, so it would be a match, no pun intended, made in heaven. So hopefully one day we'll have that opportunity."

More recently, UFC President Dana White told reporters he wouldn't be keen on Rousey trying to return to the Octagon after she suffered consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes via TKO. 

"I wouldn't want to see it," White said Nov. 29, according to MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi. "I wouldn't want it to happen. I care about her. She's got enough money. She's got enough money and all that stuff. I don't want to see it happen."

Related

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News
    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report
    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report
    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report