Ronda Rousey Reportedly Hasn't Finished Contract with WWE

John Locher/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey and WWE have yet to put the finishing touches on a contract.

According to a report from TMZ Sports on Friday, "talks have NOT gotten off the ground" despite previous indications to the contrary.

"[Ronda's team] hasn't begun any negotiations with the WWE," a source told TMZ.

The news comes two days after USA Today's Martin Rogers reported Rousey was "finalizing details of her move to WWE."

Buzz has been building for months about a possible marriage between Rousey and WWE, and speculation reached a fever pitch when the former UFC bantamweight champion had a confrontation with Charlotte, Becky and Bayley at the Mae Young Classic.

On top of that, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton) reported in October that WWE was "still planning on doing the Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen match with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir" at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has also been public about her desire to add Rousey to the company's roster.

"I would love to add Ronda Rousey," McMahon told Michael Smith and Jemele Hill on ESPN's SC6 in March. "I know that she loves WWE and we certainly love her, so it would be a match, no pun intended, made in heaven. So hopefully one day we'll have that opportunity."

More recently, UFC President Dana White told reporters he wouldn't be keen on Rousey trying to return to the Octagon after she suffered consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes via TKO.

"I wouldn't want to see it," White said Nov. 29, according to MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi. "I wouldn't want it to happen. I care about her. She's got enough money. She's got enough money and all that stuff. I don't want to see it happen."