Samoa Joe, The Revival and the WWE Superstars Poised for a Huge Year in 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Samoa Joe is going to dig his claws deeper into WWE Raw's flesh in 2018.

The Destroyer is a surging star with all the tools to make a long-term home on the marquee. He spent much of 2017 proving more opportunities need to come his way. Joe compelled as he choked out the competition as he promised to conquer our heroes.

More of the same is on its way. Go ahead and pencil The Samoan Submission Machine as one of the Superstars who can claim a championship next year.

The same goes for The Revival. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder looked on their way to matching their NXT success on the Raw stage. But a bad wheel has kept Dawson out of action.

Not for long, though. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet said: "Sources tell us Scott is currently on-track to get the green light by the end of the month and will likely hit that target, pending any complications that could be found during the next few weeks."

When Dawson gets back to knocking folks around with right hands, big things are headed his and his partner's way. Count on The Revival and Joe to be among WWE's MVPs in 2018.

Who else is in position to make a major impact on Raw, SmackDown or NXT? Read on as we project the breakout talent and WWE stars set to have people talking.