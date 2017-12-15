Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil 'Will All Stay' in January, Says Arsene Wenger

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Friday said Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will both be staying at the club in January and gave an update on Aaron Ramsey, who could be sidelined for around three weeks through injury.

Per Goal's Chris Wheatley, he gave the following update on Sanchez and Ozil, whose contracts expire in the summer: "They will all stay. It's very difficult for me to tell you, as I will analyse every case individually. My wish and my desire is that everybody stays. If you come in and tell me 'I will offer you this for this player' I will tell you yes or no."

On the German specifically, he added:

Jack Wilshere's contract is also up in the summer. He has been slowly reintegrated into the team this season after breaking his leg in April. He made his first Premier League start of the season on Wednesday, playing 90 minutes against West Ham United.

According to Jack Rathborn of the Mirror, Wenger will be addressing the issue of the England international's future in the coming weeks: "I will talk to him. I said the end of December, and we are the beginning of December. I wanted to see how much he can contribute and last physically. I consider him an Arsenal man."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He is unsure whether Wilshere will feature against Newcastle United on Saturday, though: "I don't know yet. I rotate a little bit at the moment. We play four games in basically nine days, so I will assess a little bit how everybody recovers."

One player who won't be featuring is Ramsey. And Shkodran Mustafi might also be absent against the Magpies, as Wenger said, per Rathborn: "Basically Mustafi is back in training, but I don't know if I will include him. A bit of a gamble. Ramsey will not be available, out for a bit longer...maybe three weeks."

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways after three league matches without a victory. The Gunners are 19 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City but only one point off the top four.

City are unbeaten this season and have won a record 15 games in succession. Wenger compared the Sky Blues with Arsenal's "Invincibles" season, per Wheatley:

One of the reasons the Gunners are so far off the pace this year is the form of their star forward, Sanchez. But while Wenger recognised the Chilean's struggles, he was reluctant to criticise him, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

Sanchez netted 30 times in all competitions last season. This year, he has just five goals to his name.

It seems his days are numbered at the Emirates Stadium, even if he must wait for the expiration of his contract at the end of the season before leaving.

If Arsenal do manage to keep hold of him until then, Wenger must do everything he can to coax the best out of him in the meantime.

City are out of reach, but further down the table, the Gunners once again face a stern battle to finish in the UEFA Champions League places.