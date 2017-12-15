David Luiz Reportedly Holds Talks with Antonio Conte to Discuss Chelsea Future

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

David Luiz has reportedly held "crunch talks" with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte regarding his future at the club.

According to David Woods of the Daily Star, the Brazilian has told his manager he is "desperate" to regain his place in the side, but Luiz is also said to be prepared to move on in January if there's no way back for him at Stamford Bridge.

Luiz has not played in the Premier League since October having been dropped by Conte after Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

He did feature for 90 minutes in the latter competition against Qarabag in November, but he has otherwise been kept out with a knee injury, according to Conte, per Goal:

Luiz is in his second spell at Stamford Bridge having left the club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2014, before returning two years later.

BT Sport's Julien Laurens pulled no punches in his assessment of the defender's time in the French capital, per BBC 5 live Sport:

Luiz is a talented player, but his erratic and undisciplined play often make it difficult to rely on him at the back.

Despite that, he enjoyed an excellent first campaign back in England last year as he helped Conte's Blues win the Premier League title.

His form has dipped this season, though. Football journalist Dan Levene was critical of him back in September:

After signing Antonio Rudiger and the return of Andreas Christensen in the summer, Chelsea are fairly well-stocked at centre-back, and so they could perhaps afford to part with Luiz, who is being eyed by Manchester United and Bayern Munich, according to Woods.

If Luiz does get another chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge, he'll need to take it with both hands if he's to salvage his Chelsea career.