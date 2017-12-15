Gianluigi Donnarumma Responds to AC Milan Fan Protest with 'Forza Milan' Post

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has responded to the banner displayed by Rossoneri fans in Wednesday's clash with Hellas Verona that urged him to leave the club.

Donnarumma took to social media to offer his response. According to MailOnline's Daniel Matthews, he wrote: "I never said in writing that I had suffered moral violence when I signed the contract. Despite everything I look forward and head to the next game...Forza Milan!"



The caption accompanied a photo of him alongside Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso:

Supporters had displayed a banner that spanned three sections of the San Siro, ahead of the Rossoneri's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Verona:

The protest left the 18-year-old in tears before the game, and he had to be consoled by captain Leonardo Bonucci, per beIN Sports' Tancredi Palmeri:

Donnarumma's contract at the San Siro was set to expire in 2018, leading to a great deal of speculation over his future last summer amid reports he had turned down a new €5 million-per-year deal, which prompted an angry response from Milan supporters.

His agent Mino Raiola told Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium and Rai Sport (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani) the player had been "threatened with death," and the treatment he had received was "already on the verge of bullying."



However, Donnarumma signed a new four-year contract and stayed put, while the club also signed his older brother and fellow goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma.

The younger Donnarumma has played every minute in all but two of Milan's matches this season, but 40-year-old Marco Storari has been used in the clashes in which he did not feature.

Reports have recently surfaced that Raiola is attempting to annul Donnarumma's new contract, as he had supposedly been put under pressure to sign it. The Score's Anthony Lopopolo summarised the reports, which began with Monica Colombo in Corriere della Sera:

Donnarumma is perhaps the most exciting young goalkeeper in world football, having become Milan's No. 1 at the age of just 16, and he'd inevitably attract a great deal of attention from Europe's elite if he moves on from his boyhood club.

He's the kind of player who can help give Rossoneri the platform they need to return to the status they once enjoyed among those top clubs, but it's evident that amid the speculation on his contract and future in Milan, there are some sections of their support who would rather part ways with him.