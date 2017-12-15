Ranking the Top 5 Prospects Moved in Winter-Meetings Trades

0 of 5

The 2017 MLB winter meetings weren't jam-packed with action. Still, a handful of significant signings and trades were consummated between Monday and Thursday at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Initial reaction focuses on the established big league players who swapped uniforms. But in the case of trades, it's equally interesting to examine the prospects involved.

While none of the game's consensus top MiLB chips were dealt, a number of intriguing, high-upside farm hands will soon be rising through new systems.

Let's take a look at the top five, keeping in mind stats, skill set, ceiling and, as is always the case with prospects, a healthy dose of informed gut feeling.