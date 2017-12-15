Bowl Games 2017-18: College Football Schedule, Predictions and Games to Watch

David McCracken@crackemcFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 18: McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights walks in for the first touchdown of the game against the Temple Owls during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 18, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Christmas and new year are great and all, but this time of year is really about college football. 

With a litany of college bowl games lined up over the next couple of weeks, there is a lot for college football fans to choose from. Naturally, all eyes will move toward the New Year's Day bowls and the College Football Playoff matchups, but they will get their chance in the spotlight soon enough. 

Here we will take a look at the three best non-playoff bowl games and why they are worth watching.

            

2017-18 Bowl Schedule and Predictions

Bowl GameDateTime (ET)MatchupTVPick
CelebrationDec. 16noonGrambling State vs. North Carolina A&TABCNC A&T
New OrleansDec. 161 p.m.North Texas vs. TroyESPNNorth Texas
CureDec. 162:30 p.m.Western Kentucky vs. Georgia StateCBSSNWestern Kentucky
Las VegasDec. 163:30 p.m.Boise State vs. OregonABCBoise State
New MexicoDec. 164:30 p.m.Marshall vs. Colorado StateESPNColorado State
CamelliaDec. 168 p.m.Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas StateESPNArkansas State
Boca RatonDec. 197 p.m.Akron vs. Florida AtlanticESPNFlorida Atlantic
FriscoDec. 208 p.m.SMU vs. Louisiana TechESPNSMU
GasparillaDec. 218 p.m.Temple vs. Florida InternationalESPNFlorida International
BahamasDec. 2212:30 p.m.UAB vs. OhioESPNUAB
PotatoDec. 224 p.m.Central Michigan vs. WyomingESPNCentral Michigan
BirminghamDec. 23noonSouth Florida vs. Texas TechESPNSouth Florida
Armed ForcesDec. 233:30 p.m.Army vs. San Diego StateESPNSan Diego State
Dollar GeneralDec. 237 p.m.Toledo vs. Appalachian StateESPNToledo
HawaiiDec. 248:30 p.m.Houston vs. Fresno StateESPNFresno State
Heart of DallasDec. 261:30 p.m.Utah vs. West VirginiaESPNUtah
Quick LaneDec. 265:15 p.m.Northern Illinois vs. DukeESPNNorthern Illinois
CactusDec. 269 p.m.Kansas State vs. UCLAESPNUCLA
IndependenceDec. 271:30 p.m.Florida State vs. Southern MississippiESPNFlorida State
PinstripeDec. 275:15 p.m.Boston College vs. IowaESPNIowa
Foster FarmsDec. 278:30 p.m.Purdue vs. ArizonaFoxArizona
TexasDec. 279 p.m.Texas vs. MissouriESPNMissouri
MilitaryDec. 281:30 p.m.Navy vs. VirginiaESPNNavy
Camping WorldDec. 285:15 p.m.Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma StateESPNOklahoma State
HolidayDec. 289 p.m.Michigan State vs. Washington StateFS1Washington State
AlamoDec. 289 p.m.TCU vs. StanfordESPNTCU
BelkDec. 291 p.m.Wake Forest vs. Texas A&MESPNWake Forest
SunDec. 293 p.m.North Carolina State vs. Arizona StateCBSNorth Carolina State
Music CityDec. 294:30 p.m.Northwestern vs. KentuckyESPNNorthwestern
ArizonaDec. 295:30 p.m.Utah State vs. New Mexico StateESPNNew Mexico State
CottonDec. 298:30 p.m.Ohio State vs. USCESPNOhio State
TaxSlayerDec. 30noonLouisville vs. Mississippi StateESPNLouisville
LibertyDec. 3012:30 p.m.Iowa State vs. MemphisABCMemphis
FiestaDec. 304p.m.Penn State vs. WashingtonESPNWashington
OrangeDec. 308 p.m.Miami (Florida) vs. WisconsinESPNMiami (Florida)
OutbackJan. 1noonMichigan vs. South CarolinaESPN2South Carolina
PeachJan. 112:30 p.m.Auburn vs. UCFESPNUCF
CitrusJan. 11 p.m.Notre Dame vs. LSUABCLSU
RoseJan. 15 p.m.No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 GeorgiaESPNOklahoma
SugarJan. 18:45 p.m.No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 AlabamaESPNAlabama

             

Games to Watch

Peach Bowl: Auburn vs. UCF

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: Head coach Scott Frost of the UCF Knights celebrates after winning the ACC Championship 62-55 against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Both Auburn and UCF are playing with something to prove—for completely different reasons.

After an embarrassing 28-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, pride is on the line for the Tigers, who will want to make amends and show why they are one of the top teams in college football.

While the CFP is already out of reach for Auburn, a win in the Peach Bowl over the last undefeated team in the country would go a long way to healing this year's wounds and building toward next season.

As for the undefeated UCF Knights, this game is about making a statement. 

All season long, UCF was disrespected by the CFP committee and the rest of the country. Armed with the most lethal offense in college football, the Knights are primed to score against any defense regardless of what conference they belong to.

Sure, head coach Scott Frost left UCF for greener pastures at Nebraska, but the players do the playing on the field. With the likes of sophomore quarterback McKenzie Milton, who finished in the top 10 in Heisman voting this season, anything is possible for the unlikeliest New Year's Day bowl team in the country. 

Auburn and UCF are both entertaining teams that will be in a dog fight on January 1. It's just a shame one team has to lose.

Prediction: UCF wins a shootout 42-37.

                

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. USC

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It shouldn't take much to convince someone to watch this year's edition of the Cotton Bowl.

After being left out of the CFP despite beating the previously undefeated Wisconsin team in the Big 10 title game, Ohio State is set to take on the red-hot USC Trojans, who are coming off a 31-28 victory over Stanford in the Pac-12 title game.

While this game doesn't have any national championship aspirations, it is one of the more competitive bowl games on the schedule.

The Buckeyes are in their 48th bowl game in program history and will be playing the Trojans in a bowl game for the seventh time, with USC winning four of the previous meetings.

Ohio State is the only team nationally to rank in the top 10 in both total offense (523.6 yards per game) and total defense (292.3 yards per game) and are the only team to average at least 250 yards passing and rushing per game. While the Trojans should provide a stiff challenge, Ohio State is too much for the Pac-12 champs to deal with.

Look for USC to strike early and jump out to a two possession lead before Ohio State roars back to jump ahead and silence the Trojans offense by moving the ball downfield on extended drives to pull out the closely fought win.

Prediction: Ohio State 28-24 USC.

            

Alamo Bowl: TCU vs. Stanford

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 2: Head coach Gary Patterson of the TCU Horned Frogs looks on from the sideline as TCU takes on the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of the Big 12 Championship AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. OU won 41-17.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

OddShark shows bookmakers have TCU as -2.5 favorites going into its Alamo Bowl matchup against Stanford, and for good reason.

For as good as Stanford's running game has been this season—led by Heisman finalist Bryce Love—the Horned Frogs are a stout defensive team. TCU's defense allowed just 2.9 rushing yards per attempt this season.

Had it not been for two losses against the Oklahoma Sooners, including a 41-17 blowout loss, the argument could've been made that TCU was a CFP-worthy team.

Alas, here they are, stuck playing Stanford. 

The Cardinal, however, are no joke and will provide a tough battle in all facets of the game against TCU.

But with a defense as strong as TCU's with an offense that can move the ball downfield at will, it could be a long day for the Pac-12 runners-up on December 28.

              

All stats are courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted. 

Related

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Sooners' Top RB Anderson Won't Be Charged with Rape

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report
    College Football logo
    College Football

    4-Star QB Matt Corral Flips from Florida to Ole Miss

    247sports
    via 247sports
    College Football logo
    College Football

    WVU QB Grier to Return for Senior Season

    West Virginia University
    via West Virginia University
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Pot Charges Dropped Against UGA LB Patrick

    Mark Schlabach
    via ESPN.com