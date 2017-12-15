Bowl Games 2017-18: College Football Schedule, Predictions and Games to Watch

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Christmas and new year are great and all, but this time of year is really about college football.

With a litany of college bowl games lined up over the next couple of weeks, there is a lot for college football fans to choose from. Naturally, all eyes will move toward the New Year's Day bowls and the College Football Playoff matchups, but they will get their chance in the spotlight soon enough.

Here we will take a look at the three best non-playoff bowl games and why they are worth watching.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule and Predictions

Bowl Game Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Pick Celebration Dec. 16 noon Grambling State vs. North Carolina A&T ABC NC A&T New Orleans Dec. 16 1 p.m. North Texas vs. Troy ESPN North Texas Cure Dec. 16 2:30 p.m. Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State CBSSN Western Kentucky Las Vegas Dec. 16 3:30 p.m. Boise State vs. Oregon ABC Boise State New Mexico Dec. 16 4:30 p.m. Marshall vs. Colorado State ESPN Colorado State Camellia Dec. 16 8 p.m. Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State ESPN Arkansas State Boca Raton Dec. 19 7 p.m. Akron vs. Florida Atlantic ESPN Florida Atlantic Frisco Dec. 20 8 p.m. SMU vs. Louisiana Tech ESPN SMU Gasparilla Dec. 21 8 p.m. Temple vs. Florida International ESPN Florida International Bahamas Dec. 22 12:30 p.m. UAB vs. Ohio ESPN UAB Potato Dec. 22 4 p.m. Central Michigan vs. Wyoming ESPN Central Michigan Birmingham Dec. 23 noon South Florida vs. Texas Tech ESPN South Florida Armed Forces Dec. 23 3:30 p.m. Army vs. San Diego State ESPN San Diego State Dollar General Dec. 23 7 p.m. Toledo vs. Appalachian State ESPN Toledo Hawaii Dec. 24 8:30 p.m. Houston vs. Fresno State ESPN Fresno State Heart of Dallas Dec. 26 1:30 p.m. Utah vs. West Virginia ESPN Utah Quick Lane Dec. 26 5:15 p.m. Northern Illinois vs. Duke ESPN Northern Illinois Cactus Dec. 26 9 p.m. Kansas State vs. UCLA ESPN UCLA Independence Dec. 27 1:30 p.m. Florida State vs. Southern Mississippi ESPN Florida State Pinstripe Dec. 27 5:15 p.m. Boston College vs. Iowa ESPN Iowa Foster Farms Dec. 27 8:30 p.m. Purdue vs. Arizona Fox Arizona Texas Dec. 27 9 p.m. Texas vs. Missouri ESPN Missouri Military Dec. 28 1:30 p.m. Navy vs. Virginia ESPN Navy Camping World Dec. 28 5:15 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State ESPN Oklahoma State Holiday Dec. 28 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Washington State FS1 Washington State Alamo Dec. 28 9 p.m. TCU vs. Stanford ESPN TCU Belk Dec. 29 1 p.m. Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M ESPN Wake Forest Sun Dec. 29 3 p.m. North Carolina State vs. Arizona State CBS North Carolina State Music City Dec. 29 4:30 p.m. Northwestern vs. Kentucky ESPN Northwestern Arizona Dec. 29 5:30 p.m. Utah State vs. New Mexico State ESPN New Mexico State Cotton Dec. 29 8:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. USC ESPN Ohio State TaxSlayer Dec. 30 noon Louisville vs. Mississippi State ESPN Louisville Liberty Dec. 30 12:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Memphis ABC Memphis Fiesta Dec. 30 4p.m. Penn State vs. Washington ESPN Washington Orange Dec. 30 8 p.m. Miami (Florida) vs. Wisconsin ESPN Miami (Florida) Outback Jan. 1 noon Michigan vs. South Carolina ESPN2 South Carolina Peach Jan. 1 12:30 p.m. Auburn vs. UCF ESPN UCF Citrus Jan. 1 1 p.m. Notre Dame vs. LSU ABC LSU Rose Jan. 1 5 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia ESPN Oklahoma Sugar Jan. 1 8:45 p.m. No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama ESPN Alabama

Games to Watch

Peach Bowl: Auburn vs. UCF

Both Auburn and UCF are playing with something to prove—for completely different reasons.

After an embarrassing 28-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, pride is on the line for the Tigers, who will want to make amends and show why they are one of the top teams in college football.

While the CFP is already out of reach for Auburn, a win in the Peach Bowl over the last undefeated team in the country would go a long way to healing this year's wounds and building toward next season.

As for the undefeated UCF Knights, this game is about making a statement.

All season long, UCF was disrespected by the CFP committee and the rest of the country. Armed with the most lethal offense in college football, the Knights are primed to score against any defense regardless of what conference they belong to.

Sure, head coach Scott Frost left UCF for greener pastures at Nebraska, but the players do the playing on the field. With the likes of sophomore quarterback McKenzie Milton, who finished in the top 10 in Heisman voting this season, anything is possible for the unlikeliest New Year's Day bowl team in the country.

Auburn and UCF are both entertaining teams that will be in a dog fight on January 1. It's just a shame one team has to lose.

Prediction: UCF wins a shootout 42-37.

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. USC

It shouldn't take much to convince someone to watch this year's edition of the Cotton Bowl.

After being left out of the CFP despite beating the previously undefeated Wisconsin team in the Big 10 title game, Ohio State is set to take on the red-hot USC Trojans, who are coming off a 31-28 victory over Stanford in the Pac-12 title game.

While this game doesn't have any national championship aspirations, it is one of the more competitive bowl games on the schedule.

The Buckeyes are in their 48th bowl game in program history and will be playing the Trojans in a bowl game for the seventh time, with USC winning four of the previous meetings.

Ohio State is the only team nationally to rank in the top 10 in both total offense (523.6 yards per game) and total defense (292.3 yards per game) and are the only team to average at least 250 yards passing and rushing per game. While the Trojans should provide a stiff challenge, Ohio State is too much for the Pac-12 champs to deal with.

Look for USC to strike early and jump out to a two possession lead before Ohio State roars back to jump ahead and silence the Trojans offense by moving the ball downfield on extended drives to pull out the closely fought win.

Prediction: Ohio State 28-24 USC.

Alamo Bowl: TCU vs. Stanford

OddShark shows bookmakers have TCU as -2.5 favorites going into its Alamo Bowl matchup against Stanford, and for good reason.

For as good as Stanford's running game has been this season—led by Heisman finalist Bryce Love—the Horned Frogs are a stout defensive team. TCU's defense allowed just 2.9 rushing yards per attempt this season.

Had it not been for two losses against the Oklahoma Sooners, including a 41-17 blowout loss, the argument could've been made that TCU was a CFP-worthy team.

Alas, here they are, stuck playing Stanford.

The Cardinal, however, are no joke and will provide a tough battle in all facets of the game against TCU.

But with a defense as strong as TCU's with an offense that can move the ball downfield at will, it could be a long day for the Pac-12 runners-up on December 28.

All stats are courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.